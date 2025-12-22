“Black Don’t Matter”: White Man Launches Racist Rant at Walmart, but Black Shoppers’ Reaction Turns the Tables

A white man has miserably failed at provoking reactions from a group of Black shoppers with his racist remarks. The incident happened at a Walmart store where the man in question, wearing a jacket and a flat hat, went on a racist rant against the Black people who were simply standing ahead of him.

What made the moment awkward was that the man just uttered random words that he appeared to believe were offensive. He ended up calling the crowd ‘Michael Jackson’ and ‘Janet Jackson,’ which, of course, sounded more like a compliment than an insult.

The group of Black people handled him gracefully. Instead of escalating tensions, they burst into laughter as the man continued to make failed attempts at insulting them. And with each laughter, the white man became increasingly angry.

X user Suzie Rizzio shared a video of the incident on the platform. She accompanied the clip with a caption that read, “This racist man is yelling derogatory things in broken English to a group of black people in line in front of him at Walmart! He calls them F—— Venezuelans, P—- Williams, Sh—, Toilets, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson etc! Tell says blacks don’t matter & go to the White House!”

The crowd in the store went from being confused to offended to joyful in a span of a few seconds as the white man could not even utter a single proper sentence. Finally, they lost it at the ‘Janet Jackson’ remark and laughed their hearts out.

The man, meanwhile, waited for the store manager, who, interestingly enough, turned out to be a Black person as well. While the manager declared that he would report the man to his superiors for his racist behavior, a woman from the crowd said that she did not want to escalate the situation.

However, the manager maintained that it was the right thing to do. After all, amid all the laughter, the man was still being offensive and making unwarranted remarks. After realizing that he had lost the battle, the white man stooped even lower and shouted, “Black don’t matter, you piece of s—.”

Walmart tried hard not to be racist, but we know. We have seen it. pic.twitter.com/fvZ22QoWTX — LV Nilesh (@LVNilesh) December 9, 2025

People on social media are now equal parts amused and offended by his actions. One user commented, “I would’ve Be in tears laughing I thought they only did sh– like this is movies.” Another remarked, “he was praying in his head they didn’t do anything to him once he realizes his insults held no weight against them.”

One user also blamed the current government for the growing racist incidents in the country and wrote, “Trump’s vile rhetoric encourages ordinary members of the public to feel they have the right to say such things…Disgraceful.”

It is still not clear why the man went on a racist rant. Even though the crowd handled him with humor, we cannot ignore the seriousness of the situation, as it involves open racism and verbal abuse in a public space.