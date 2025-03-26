Walmart Heiress’ Message to Trump is Loud and Clear—Says America is “Not For Sale”

Donald Trump has flipped the global political scenario upside down ever since he returned to the White House to serve his second term. From his strict immigration policies to trade wars with countries such as Canada and Mexico, the list is too long!

People have been raising their voices on social media and sharing how their lives have changed for the worse since Trump came into power. Mass deportations, sky-high inflation, and mass firings in federal departments have impacted the lives of millions of families. A Walmart heiress has now openly raised her voice against Trump’s aggressive policies.

Christy Walton, who is said to have a net worth of $17.8 billion, placed an ad in The New York Times sharing a message that the integrity and dignity of America is “not for sale.”

Christy Walton, 76, was married to John Walton, son of grocery giant’s co-founder Sam. As per Fortune, John died in a plane crash in 2005 and thus, his widow, Christy, inherited a big portion of his shares in Walmart.

The paid political advertisement by her is headed ‘USA, USA, USA’ and has a picture of the Statue of Liberty. The ad reads, “WE are a people of principle and honor. WE honor our commitments and stand by our allies.”

Taking a direct jab at Trump, she wrote, “WE defend against aggression by dictators. WE uphold and defend the Constitution.”

Criticizing Trump’s policies, she added, “WE care for veterans and children. WE respect our neighbors and trading partners. WE support a healthy national and international economy, community and environment. WE are the world leader trusted to uphold the stability of rule of law.”

The ad concluded by urging voters to attend their town halls and reminding people that “the honor, dignity and integrity of our country is not for sale.”

It is then mentioned that “the views represented here are solely those of Christy Walton.”

Someone close to the billionaire told Bloomberg that the advertisement was meant to be “nonpartisan message encouraging people to make their voices heard and actively participate in government.” However, people were quick to realise that her message takes a direct dig at Trump and his questionable policies including his 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.

People on the Internet have praised Christy Walton for raising her voice against the ruling party. A person wrote in the Instagram comment section, “I would have voted for you with that speech easily. thank you for speaking up for those of us without resources. please keep it up. thank you again.”

Someone else wrote, “Thank you; hopefully this will start a trend!”

However, the billionaire’s message received its fair share of criticism as well. A Trump supporter wrote, “So, marrying into money and he dies and leaves you billions I should listen to you? You’re no one other than a very fortunate woman. If you don’t like the way he’s running things run for office and spend some of that lucky money. Nothing on your post Trump is against.”

It now remains to be seen if Trump reacts to the viral ad as he is quite active on social media.