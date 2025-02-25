White House Trolled Over ‘Gulf of America’ Post—Netizens Call It ‘Stupid’

Donald Trump and the White House are on the receiving end of backlash from netizens. A recent post from the White House regarding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico is receiving a lot of attention. People are slamming the Trump government by calling them “cringe” for the social media post.

The whole social media debacle came about after Donald Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico. The President signed an executive order last month to officially rename the water body.

Before signing the order, Trump mentioned that the Gulf’s name should be named to something “apporpriate.” He also spoke about how “beautiful” the new name would sound. “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he told the reporters.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative of the Republican party, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her agreement. “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as,” Greene wrote in her post.

The recent outrage about the matter was caused after the official White House’s Instagram account posted a picture. The snap showed a lectern positioned right in front of the flag of the United States.

On both sides of the lectern, two images with ‘Gulf Of Mexico’ written on them were displayed. The detail that seemed to irk people was the red ‘VICTORY’ stamp that sprawled across the map of the Gulf. The caption that accompanied the picture read, “VICTORY.”

The social media post instantly struck the wrong chord with netizens. “What is this middle school bullsh-t?” one user inquired. Another added, “God this is stupid!”

Another netizen questioned the credibility of the account by jokingly calling it a “meme page.” A fourth person added, “Mind u, the rest of the world is laughing at us cus ain’t nobody gonna acknowledge this.”

“Not exactly a victory considering everyone else refuses to call it that,” another netizen noted. A user called the White House’s official account a “satire” page, while another called the post “cringe.”

“Victory over what? Do they think they have defeated a large body of water?” another person mocked. One person even speculated if the admin of the White House’s official page was “trolling” Trump and his agenda. “Lowkey feels like whoever runs this account is trying to troll from inside,” the user speculated.

Trump announces that the Gulf of Mexico will be changed to “the Gulf of America” Huge tariffs for Mexico.

Trump announces that the Gulf of Mexico will be changed to "the Gulf of America" Huge tariffs for Mexico.

Huge tariffs for Canada. He's also said Biden provoked the War in Ukraine and that he understands the Russian position of Ukraine not joining NATO Jan 20th is coming.

Trump’s executive order that overlooked the name change was titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.” The order was signed on January 20, 2025, and marked as Executive Order 14172.

The name new name of the Gulf has been recognized by federal agencies. Notably, the name is not being recognized on a global level. Many media outlets and organizations continue to refer to the Gulf as the ‘Gulf of Mexico.” The Associated Press was very vocal about their rejection of the new name. AP immediately refused to use the new name.