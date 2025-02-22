Marjorie Taylor Greene Revives Racist Obama ‘Birther’ Conspiracy—Again!

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative, who is well known for accompanying conspiracy theories, has made it to the columns again. This time, she has come up with an exploding claim that former US President Barack Obama’s birth certificate was fake!

This isn’t the first time Greene is speaking up about something controversial. Rather, she has been known for speaking on sensitive matters. This time, she took to her Twitter to share a misleading post on X. The post falsely claimed that Obama’s birth records were forged. This claim made it to the headlines years ago and was also once a centerpiece of Donald Trump’s early political rise. Needless to say, it is a symbol of racist misinformation within far-right circles.

Oohhh this is great!! https://t.co/xpLYNowtQL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2025

The video was a resurfaced clip from a 2016 press conference. The conference was held by Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff. Mentionably, he was a staunch Trump ally, too. The former Sheriff had long insisted that the birth certificate of Barack Obama was fake, despite lots of evidence proving otherwise. Green now took that old video and stated, “Oohhh this is great!!” Quite naturally, her remarks drew attention among people, with critics of the view that this is a new conspiracy against Barack Obama and had been refuted repeatedly by officials, which also includes the Hawaiian authorities who confirmed Obama’s birth records.

And as mentioned, Greene doing something controversial isn’t surprising. She has questioned the legitimacy of school shootings, promoted the QAnon conspiracies, and has eventually built a reputation for peddling misinformation. Her actions have even previously cost her committee assignments in the House. Regardless of whatever happened, she is back in influence now, and since then, she has been serving as the chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee.

The Subcommittee oversees government efficiency initiatives linked to Elon Musk. Despite being a political outcast in many circles, Greene has found a base of support among Trump loyalists and far-right conservatives who didn’t shy back from accepting her unfiltered rhetoric.

Though the claim had been dismissed earlier, the birther movement has persisted among certain right-wing circles, which was fueled initially by Donald Trump before his presidency. The claim has repeatedly been discredited by government agencies, journalists, and fact-checkers.

For sure, Greene’s move of Arpaio’s video has sparked outrage, and at the same time, it brings to light the consistent presence of conspiracy theories in American politics. Whether her remarks will face consequences is yet to be seen. Her influence, particularly among Trump’s most devoted followers, ensures that such baseless claims will continue to find an audience regardless of how many times they are proven false.