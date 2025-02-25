Did Philadelphia Eagles Decline White House Invitation After Super Bowl Victory? Here’s the Complete Truth

The Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles secured a historic Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs. They became the Super Bowl LIX Winners after their 40-22 victory. The 2025 win made the team a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles, played a significant role in the victory. The Chiefs put up a remarkable defense throughout the game. The Kansas City Chiefs went into the match as two-time defending champions and lost.

Chiefs’ star quarterback, Travis Kelce, who was harshly criticized for his performance, opened up about their loss. “We haven’t played that bad all year,” he admitted after the match.

Donald Trump also made history by becoming the first President to attend a Super Bowl match in person. The Republican was accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The father-daughter duo did not leave midway and did not see the Eagles lift the cup.

After the Eagles’ win, The Sun reported that the team had declined to visit the White House and pay the President a visit. White House officials recently revealed that an invitation has not been sent out to the team yet.

“The report is false, and that the team had not rejected an invitation,” POLITICO reported. A source from the Eagles’ also came forward to reveal the team’s stance on the White House visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

“We would be honored to visit the White House,” the source shared with SI’s Albert Breer. The source also mentioned how the team is, in fact, “looking forward” to the visit. “It’s one of the things we had looked forward to doing and we look forward to receiving the invitation,” the source added.

Even after the source’s revelation, it is unclear how many of the players have agreed to partake in the potential visit. A player can opt out of the White House visit if they feel like it, according to Mike Garafolo.

“Individual players can, and have (see: 2018), make their own decisions about whether to attend but any report about the Eagles’ organization declining an invite is not accurate,” the reporter wrote on X.

Notably, there might be some bad blood left from what happened between Trump and the team in 2018. The President had canceled the Eagles’ visit to the White House following their 2018 Super Bowl victory. The incident had come after Trump had urged team owners to fire athletes who denied standing up during the national anthem was being played.

There is a history between the Philadelphia Eagles and Donald Trump and as usual Trump was nasty and disrespectful to the organization so they decided not to go through that again pic.twitter.com/D8aoS88se3 — miscellany101 (@miscellany101) February 24, 2025

A few players, including Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long, opted out of going to the White House to oppose Trump’s views. In an official statement, the Republican revealed how the team would be “unable” to make the visit to be celebrated.