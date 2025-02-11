Viral Videos Show Donald Trump Getting Booed At Super Bowl 2025, But Here’s The Complete Story

On Sunday, February 9, Donald Trump arrived at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles game. With his appearance, he became the first sitting President of the United States to attend Super Bowl. He arrived with some of his family members and several lawmakers, making it one of his most notable public appearances since he sworn in as 47th president.

The crowd cheered for POTUS as he walked on the field before the start of the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, certain media reports and social media users have suggested that Trump wasn’t applauded but “booed” instead.

In a now viral tweet, John O’Connell, an X user, says, “Trump at the Super Bowl was soundly booed and hissed. Heard clearly international coverage and commented on in multiple countries. US TV networks overlayed canned ‘cheers’ instead.”

He went on to share a clip recorded and posted by someone who was present at Super Bowl 2025. The person who goes by the username ‘Howroute’ shared a TikTok video and wrote, “Trump got booed at the Super Bowl and FOX tried to covering it up with cheers.

Oh, and another clip from someone who was actually there instead of posting on social media “I Was There!” pic.twitter.com/FF3y8eiWLP — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 10, 2025

This thread has garnered over 12 million views so far and thousands of polarized comments.

While some are convinced by these claims, a whole lot of people believe that these clips are edited. Someone wrote, “This is literally edited audio, which you probably edited yourself.”

This is literally edited audio, which you probably edited yourself. Here’s the orlginal, which you can go to @seanfeucht on Instagram to see yourself. You are so pathetic. — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) February 10, 2025

“You can hear a few booing but to say the entire stadium was booing is a stretch, even listening to your sources video,” an X user pointed out.

You can hear a few booing but to say the entire stadium was booing is a stretch, even listening to your sources video. — Zack Joost (@ZackJoost) February 10, 2025

Even USA Today, in its tweet, claimed that both Taylor Swift and Donald Trump were booed at the game.

Taylor Swift and President Trump – the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in person – both received boos at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jnngZ6MiMe — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2025

There’s also a theory that cameras were intentionally turned to Trump in the stands every time there crowd cheered, thus portraying a picture that the crowd was cheering for him.

An X user claimed, “They were cheering for the military but then producer cuts to Trump to make it appear as if they were cheering for him. Nevertheless, his entry on the field were the loudest BOOs I’ve ever heard….and those BOOs did not suddenly turn into cheers.”

They were cheering for the military but then producer cuts to Trump to make it appear as if they were cheering for him. Nevertheless, his entry on the field were the loudest BOOs I’ve ever heard….and those BOOs did not suddenly turn into cheers. — Lady Chuan (@LadyChuan) February 10, 2025

As social media users have been running wild with their theories, the reaction of crowd at the stadium remains debatable. However, as per the reporters of Irish Times present inside the stadium, Donald Trump was greeted with cheers. The portal confirms in its recent report, “Trump did in fact receive loud cheers from fans during the national anthem, in particular.”

They further mentioned that even when he was walking along the sideline, people smiled and cheered for him.

Meanwhile, after the game, Donald Trump went on to troll Taylor Swift, who was there to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, and was clearly booed at the game. He wrote on his Truth social handle, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Fans believe that his remarks towards the pop star were uncalled for!