It seems like pop icon Taylor Swift faced some major backlash at the Super Bowl. This happened following her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans to miss out on a three-peat at the prestigious event. President Donald Trump left the event early. Later, he turned to his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, and posted while en route back to Florida aboard what was likely Air Force One. “The only one who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote.

As reports revealed, Trump was the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl. Previously, Al Gore attended the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in 1994 to watch the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills 30-13. George H.W. Bush was attending the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan in 1982, where the San Francisco 49ers secured a 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Spiro Agnew was in attendance at Miami’s Orange Bowl in 1971, when the Baltimore Colts won over the Cowboys 16-13.

Following his exit, Trump posted several clips, including footage of himself surrounded by cheering fans and another video that allegedly captured boos as Swift and Ice Spice were shown on the stadium’s Skycam. However, those videos failed to clarify if the crowd was cheering for him and booing Swift or if it was all occurring simultaneously.?

Taylor Swift, who originally stayed politically neutral, publicly criticized Trump during his previous term. In 2019, she wrote a letter criticizing his opposition to the Equality Act, which aimed to expand civil rights protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. She later called him out for “threatening violence” during the George Floyd protests in 2020 and accused him of “dismantling” the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the election that same year.

Furthermore, as per The Mirror, the conflict between the two intensified after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. Last August, Trump shared AI-generated images falsely implying that Swift had endorsed him, though he later distanced himself from the misleading visuals. In September, he warned that Swift would “probably pay a price” for backing Harris.

In addition, Trump made it clear during a Fox News interview that he’s not very fond of the Blank Space singer. Trump said, “I’m not a Taylor Swift fan. It was only a matter of time before she endorsed a Democrat. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden, but she’s very liberal and always backs Democrats. She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

After the loss, Kansas City players reportedly spoke to the media and addressed some of their questions. But what was more interesting was that a reporter told Mirror US Sports that he saw Kelce crying as he left Caesars Superdome. Meanwhile, Swift, who was in attendance for the weekend game, was made fun of when she appeared on the big screen.

While this loss might be a slight setback for player Travis Kelce, we are sure he and his team will fight back in the future. Swift has always been a fighter, and she’s not going to back down either.