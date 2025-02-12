Travis Kelce Takes Blame for Super Bowl Loss, Says “I Wasn’t The Best Leader”

Travis Kelce has mourned the Kansas City Chiefs’ tragic loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. He confessed that there were some faults in his leadership, but it was also not just the day for his team. With Trump’s historic attendance and support for the Chiefs, the loss was a “tough pill to swallow” for Kelce and his teammates. Shattering Andy Reid’s expectation of a historic hattrick, the Eagles claimed a smashing 40-22 victory.

At the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Kelce appeared visibly frustrated after the game. During an interview with KMBC, he said, “I think there were a lot of things going wrong. The whole night, it was an accumulation of everything.” Travis got emotional while saying, “It’s going to hurt.” With his girlfriend Taylor Swift and the president’s attendance, the loss was too much to bear for the NFL star.

Now, after a few days of reflecting on the Super Bowl game, Kelce appeared on New Heights to elaborate on the “mistakes” he made as a Chiefs leader and what went wrong. The podcast is hosted by his very own brother Jason Kelce, a former Birds Icon, and Travis had a lot to share with him. He began with, “It just wasn’t our day – couldn’t find a lick of momentum.” He confessed, “I wasn’t the best leader,” explaining that he was “kicking” himself for some tiny decisions he made on the field.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs further added that he thinks he made some mistakes in motivating his players or just keeping them collected during an intense situation. “It’s a hard reality. I love my teammates, I love my coaches, Chiefs Kingdom. I’m sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life, I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything I do and they were all there cheering me on,” the grief was evident in the NFL star’s voice. Travis Kelce admitted that the humiliating defeat against the Eagles was a “tough pill to swallow.”

After a few days to process it, Travis reflected on Super Bowl LIX

While reflecting on what went wrong, he told Jason that he wished the match went a little differently. He noted that he should have backed quarterback Patrick Mahomes more. However, his brother tried to console him, saying, “I know you don’t probably care that much about it right now because of the way the game went…[but] You have so many records at this point.” He tried to make light of the Super Bowl defeat, instead cheering Chiefs on more most catches record. Jason said, “At the end of the day it’s just another thing that cements you as one of the best players ever to play in the NFL.”

Despite the encouraging words, Travis felt that setting new records was the “last thing” on his mind as the Chiefs’ recent loss continued to affect him.

Meanwhile, many of his supporters couldn’t help but praise Jason for motivating his brother and trying to leave a positive impact. On social media platforms, one user wrote, “Jason is the best big brother,” while another noted that he always makes Travis smile.