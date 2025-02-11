The Fentanyl Revenge! Donald Trump Officially Changes Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America”

Gulf of Mexico has been renamed to Gulf of America on Google Maps. The oceanic basin is surrounded by the Gulf Coast of the United States from the northeast, north, and northwest, while the southwest and south region is surrounded by Mexican states.

It first appeared as the Gulf of Mexico on the world map in the early 1550s and has been popularly known by the same name since the mid-17th century onwards. However, Donald Trump felt the need to change its name to “Gulf of America”, and, therefore, signed an executive order for the same on his first day at the White House.

In the executive order titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness,” he insisted that the Gulf should celebrate the US instead of Mexico. The Gulf is an important economic region for three countries—US, Mexico and Cuba. It is worth noting that 18% of the US oil production comes from the Gulf of Mexico (now called Gulf of America).

Trump mentioned that US does most work on the sea and therefore, it should be named after America. As the name was changed on Google Maps, Donald Trump celebrated on social media announcing Feb 9 as “Gulf of America Day.”

His official statement reads, “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 9, 2025, as Gulf of America Day.”

“I call upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities,” he further added.

However, as per Google website, the name has been changed only for people using Google Maps in the US. People in Mexico will continue to see it as “Gulf of Mexico” while the rest of the world will see both names.

This rename of the Gulf region has been receiving mixed reactions from people. Criticizing the move, an X user wrote, “That’s the stupidest thing that I have ever seen a US President do! The idiot is crazy. He belongs in Prison or a funny farm for the mentally unstable! Change all of Trump Towers to “The Crazy Tower for Idiots”.”

Making an angry emoji, another user wrote, “I should have never accepted that last update.”

Next, Google will rename the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. It will now be named Mount McKinley, as per Trump’s executive order. The peak was named after America’s 25th President until 2015, when Barack Obama’s administration changed it to acknowledge Alaska natives. This change is yet to be made on Google Maps.