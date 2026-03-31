White House Issues Statement After Former Governor Suggests Trump’s Assassination Attempt Was Staged

There have been many allegations that the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, was a false flag operation or was faked entirely. The White House has responded to these allegations.

One recent claim came from former WWE star Jesse Ventura. He appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he suggested the assassination attempt may have been staged. While Trump was slightly injured during the attack, it caused the death of one bystander.

JESSE VENTURA: You ever heard of a blade job? PIERS MORGAN: You think it was fake? JESSE VENTURA: Where’s his scar today? Jesse Ventura claims Donald Trump faked everything. pic.twitter.com/u3nnOwRu47 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 24, 2026

Ventura’s comments sparked a lot of controversy, given that there was a very real fatality linked to the assassination attempt. In a response, the White House put out a statement, saying, “On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him. President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family.”

Davis Ingle, the White House spokesperson, spoke extensively about Comperatore.

Ventura went on to criticize Donald Trump on other matters, including his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Ventura, “He’s only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon [for] sexual stuff.”

Jesse Ventura also reignited online discourse around Barron Trump enlisting in the United States Army amidst the war on Iran that the United States and Israel have initiated. He said, “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this, having been in the military—Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft-dodging coward. Barron, you can change that; enlist in the U.S. military right now. Do something your father didn’t dare to do. Do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do.”

Former Governor Jesse Ventura: “How can you send someone else’s kids to war if you won’t send your own? So I’m calling on Barron Trump to enlist in the US military. Do something your father never had the courage to do.”

pic.twitter.com/6lmPfye2ws — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2026

There have also been talks about how Barron Trump might be ineligible to serve in the United States military, thanks to his height. This is because Donald Trump’s son might be too tall. Usually, this restriction is because a lot of equipment that is standard issue might not be able to fit a taller citizen comfortably.

However, Ventura had a counter for that, too. He said, “I want to see a Trump in the military. Everybody in my family has served, so I think I can say that with all due confidence. Come on, Trumps, don’t just reap the benefits of this free world; somebody put on the uniform, and that’s you, Barron. I heard the excuse that Barron might be too tall, uh uh. David Robinson served on active duty. He was 7 feet tall. Before joining the San Antonio Spurs basketball team, David Robinson went to the United States Naval Academy.”