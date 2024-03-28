When Victoria Beckham Disapproved David Beckham's Closeness with Wild Socialite Lady Mary Charteris

Victoria and David Beckham's classic romance is everybody's dream love story. However, every relationship experiences some roadblocks along the way, and in Beckham's case, it was a famous model and DJ Lady Mary Charteris. It was once reported that Victoria was allegedly "furious" over David's growing friendship with the British model.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Apparently, back in 2017, the former footballer was hanging out with the wild DJ while Victoria was at work, per The Sun. The now 36-year-old partied with David till late at night. They were first introduced at Glastonbury by the athlete's close friend Dave Gardner. However, it was reported the fashion designer disliked her.

A source close to the Beckhams at the time told the outlet, "David has spent time partying with Mary at events into the early hours of the morning. They were introduced by Dave and Victoria is very worried that she is not the best influence on David. They met at Glastonbury but Victoria is not fond of her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

The 49-year-old was apprehensive because the model had a reputation for being a wild, party animal. According to her own account, she was once "bedridden" for days after she attended Noel Gallagher's cocaine-themed 50th birthday party. For this reason, David grew protective of her.

The source who was present at the bash dished, "When the bloke approached, David made sure she was looked after and said, 'She's with me,' the ex-footballer didn't let a man approach her during a party at London's Chiltern Firehouse. The insider added, "It was clear they are pals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Charteris/Furze (@marycharteris)

Charteris is the daughter of James Charteris, the 13th Earl of Wemyss and 9th Earl of March. Back in the day, she was a renowned wild, rich kid who was rarely seen with full clothes on. Apparently, she began smoking at age 11, carried alcohol bottles in her school bag, and wore a nearly-naked dress at her wedding with Robbie Furze of electronic rockers The Big Pink in 2012.

Aside from making Victoria insecure by her presence around David, Charteris had a row with supermodel Kate Moss. She allegedly flirted with her then-husband Jamie Hince so much so that in a fit of rage, Moss pushed the DJ into a pool at a party in 2013. Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Daisy Lowe, Rita Ora, Alexa Chung, and Jaime Winstone are the names she's friends with.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria are admired for their longstanding marriage, 24 years, precisely. The four-part Netflix docu-series Beckham highlighted the ace footballer's alleged cheating scandal which left Victoria feeling the "most unhappy she's ever been," per Vogue.

The 2003 infidelity incident came to light when two women Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck appeared in the media and admitted they'd affair with the ex-footballer. During the documentary, when Victoria was asked if she'd resented her husband after the news, she said, "If I'm being honest, yes. I did."

The couple moved their kids to Spain after the scandal as Victoria further recalled, "It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here's the thing—we were against each other if I'm being completely honest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David, on the other hand, admitted, "[I] didn't know how we got through it, in all honesty," adding, "Victoria is everything to me. We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for."