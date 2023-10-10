The release of David Beckham's Netflix docuseries, Beckham, reignited rumors that Rebecca Loos "lied," about having an affair with him. The now 46-year-old former PA was accused of having a four-month affair with the athlete in 2003 when he relocated to Spain to play for Real Madrid while his wife and two children remained in England. After the claims surfaced again in the ex-footballer's docuseries, internet trolls flooded Loos with hateful comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REBECCA LOOS (@rebeccaloosofficial)

Also Read: Amid Their Romance Rumors Travis Kelce’s Niece Shows She Is a ‘Swiftie Tryna Learn Football’

After a long silence, Rebecca finally made a public post after the release of the series. Several Instagram users admired the former Dutch model in the comments section of a picture of Loos doing yoga. "Thank you," Loos, 46, said in response to an Instagram remark that condemned the "disgusting" things other people were saying. She put it humorously, "[I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humor as I can." One user wrote, "Came here for the comments and was not disappointed. Why is the other woman always subjected to such hate? Why not the married man? Bet there are no nasty comments on his Instagram page! Hope you’re doing ok." Another one wrote, "Imagine trolling somebody over something that has nothing to do with your sad times." A third one chimed in, "The amount of hate this poor lady is receiving is shocking. Most of them are mothers, and some of them are shouting about mental health in their bios. To bring another woman down and troll her says much more about you! #vile What a world!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Rebecca also came to Instagram last week to record her Autumn hair transition in reaction to the resurfacing of the issue, and she seemed unmoved by the spotlight. Her post came after Victoria described the time after the adultery rumors as the "hardest period" of her marriage to David, per Daily Mail.

Victoria confessed, "It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other."

Also Read: Ivanka Trump Joins The Group of Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for The Hamas Attack

She continued, "But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Is Not the Only One on Anna Wintour’s Bad Side After Apparent Snub At Fashion Week

Beckham was asked how his marriage made it through their crisis, and he answered that he was afraid to play football while his wife tried to figure things out. David refuted the charges and said, "There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts, I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty," per Fox. He continued, "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for." He further added, "There were some days that I would wake up and think, 'How am I going to go to work? How am I going to walk onto that training pitch? How am I going to look as if nothing's wrong?' I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes."

More from Inquisitr

Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Abs Aboard His Swanky $6 Million Yacht ‘TW12ve Angels'

When Joe Biden Did a Cameo as a Celebrity Crush On This Hit Comedy Show