When Trump's Mother Mary Anne Was 'Never the Same' After an Emergency Hysterectomy

Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary LeaTrump released a tell-all book in 2020 titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The book described Trump's early years and the events that shaped the man he became, the memoir talked in particular on how Mary Anne, the mother of the Republican leader, had an emergency hysterectomy and was "never the same," leaving a "void in the lives of her children."

A 1994 interview with Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, Donald Trump’s beloved mother. She was born and raised in Scotland until she visited NY and met the greatest love of her life, Fred Trump. Mary Ann passed away in 2000, and sadly didn’t see her son Donald become the greatest… pic.twitter.com/CMJlt76SD1 — 𝔹𝕦𝕕… (@bud_cann) June 10, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Trump's younger brother Robert was born in 1948, and nine months later, Maryanne, Donald's sister, discovered their mother unconscious. Because of problems from the delivery, she was transported to the hospital to undergo a hysterectomy. The 2024 GOP frontrunner's journalist niece also revealed in her controversial book that Trump's mother and father were "problematic parents from the very beginning". Describing her grandmother she wrote: "She was ‘the kind of mother who used her children to comfort herself rather than comforting them". The book also stated: "She attended to them when it was convenient for her, not when they needed her to. Often unstable and needy, prone to self-pity and flights of martyrdom, she often put herself first."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tom Gates

"Especially when it came to her sons, she acted as if there was nothing she could do for them," Mary wrote in her book. The memoir further stated that workaholic Fred Sr. took up the primary role of caring for the children after matriarch Mary Anne retreated from the family following her operation, but he refused to reduce his hours of work. Trump's niece said the billionaire tycoon "suffered deprivations that would scar him for life" after his mother retreated from active life. The book asserted that Donald began to associate "needing" with shame and hopelessness.

Over time, Mary Anne came to feel that Fred Sr. was to blame for Donald's unruliness, claiming he could "get away with murder." "Poor Donald. He was always like this.

When he went to the military academy I was so relieved. He didn't listen to anyone, especially me and he tormented Robert. He was such a slob. At school he got medals for neatness then when he came home he was still such a slob!" Donald's mother continued, "He never listened to me. And your grandfather (Fred Sr) didn't care. Donald got away with murder."

As per The Hill, Donald reflected on his relationship with his mother while appearing on Fox & Friends in 2020. “I had a great mom. I loved my mom, and she loved me, which … is probably not easy to do,” Trump said. “She was so good to me. I couldn’t do any wrong, which is a big problem. Maybe that’s why I ended up the way I ended up. I don’t know. I couldn’t do any wrong in her eyes.” “My mother was somebody that gave me a lot of confidence, and she believed in me. … My father was the same. I mean, he was a strong guy, but he was a good man, very good human being, very good person. And he always had confidence in me.” “I miss my parents,” Trump added.