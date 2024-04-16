Britney Spears's Explosive Book Unfortunately “Burned Bridges” With Her Estranged Sons

Britney Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The boys have not seen their mother in over a year. Both Sean and Jayden have opted to live with Kevin, and earlier this year, they attacked Spears' parenting and said they were humiliated by Britney's naked pictures on social media.

According to a source close to Spears, her boys are "devastated" and "heartbroken" by the accusations made in her tell-all book, The Woman in Me. The insider explains, as The Mirror reports, "They feel the book is way too much. If Britney wants to reconnect, they feel she is going about it the wrong way. They have always been hopeful of having a relationship with her one day, but the book has burned so many bridges that it is hard to see that happening now. It’s very sad."

Spears does not presently reside with her children, but she often discusses them and shares her ideas on parenthood. In an interview last year, Britney's youngest son Sean stated he and Jayden felt "safe" with their father Kevin, and that was after the family opted to break ties with her.

Federline sought a domestic violence restraining order against Jamie Spears in 2019, preventing him from having contact with their two sons while Britney was still under her father's care. According to Insider reports, everything started after an apparent fight with 13-year-old Sean. Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in August 2022 that Spears' boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, are said to miss their grandpa. Kaplan said at the time, "That’s their grandfather. Of course, they do. But you know, the restraining order is going to expire on its own terms fairly soon, and they’ll be able to be reunited," according to TMZ sources.

Federline told the Daily Mail in an interview the same year, "When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life. I would welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer."

In addition, Federline discussed his boys' connection with Britney, saying they hadn't seen her in months and were embarrassed by her semi-naked Instagram photographs. He added, "They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes it hurts to be in that position."

Even though conservatorships are normally used for people in comas or with serious mental problems, Spears openly resisted being placed under one for years. Spears recorded four albums, finished a four-year, $140 million Las Vegas performance residency, and judged the X-Factor while under conservatorship, prompting fans and the singer herself to doubt the guardianship's relevance.

Social media helped propel the #FreeBritney campaign, which was bolstered by fans and even some of Britney Spears' celebrity peers. In 2021, Spears spoke for 23 minutes in a Los Angeles court, requesting that she be given her life back since she had been "traumatized." As soon as the conservatorship was overturned in November 2021, Spears took to social media and her forthcoming book to vent her frustrations with her family.

