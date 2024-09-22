When Trump 'Thanked' Laura Loomer for Remaining Single Because of Him: "Donald Trump Likes Me"

The close relationship and unwavering support of far-right political activist Laura Loomer for Republican leader Donald Trump has drawn concerns from the political community. "Donald Trump likes me. Donald Trump trusts me. Okay?", Loomer was recently heard bragging on her podcast ​​Loomer Unleashed. The conspiracy theorist also alleged in a previous video shared by Trump on his Truth Social that her dating life has remained stagnant because Trump is "more important" than any boyfriend." By sharing the now-viral video on social media twice, on December 1, 2023, and December 13, 2023, the GOP nominee expressed his gratitude to Loomer by captioning the video - "Thanks, Laura!"

According to Meidas News, in the video, Loomer was seen discussing how Trump's influence caused her romantic connection to dissolve. "I have to ask you, Laura. You're single, correct?", the interviewer inquired. To which the political activist replied in affirmative, "So how intimidating are you for a fellow to ask, to have ask you out?" the journalist probed further. Loomer then recalled how her previous relationship broke, "Well, it's not like vicious in that sense, but a lot of people just can't handle my lifestyle. And I'm very busy. Just, you know, I'll tell you a funny story. I dated somebody one time and they thought that I was, you know, too focused on Trump, and they said that I gave my activism in support of President Trump more attention than I gave them."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle

She continued, "And it's like, yeah, that's right because Trump is more important than you. Trump is going to save our country, and so you need to understand that President Trump is more important than you. And if you think that you're more important than President Trump then you have some kind of kind of delusional personality disorder." She added, "President Trump's my number one priority right now." Meanwhile, comedian Bill Maher implied that Loomer was in an "arranged relationship" with the former president in light of their "viral" connection.

I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation.



This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie.



I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream

Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and… https://t.co/Nis17vPdPu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 14, 2024

However, according to The Independent, the activist vehemently denied any romantic involvement with Trump, “I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she raged on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump.” “This is unacceptable,” she continued.

BREAKING: Laura Loomer says she’s Not having an “affair” with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/73LoCCaMhh — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) September 16, 2024

She added, “And it’s a full blown Lie and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full blown character assassination campaign. This is a full blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me.” Loomer denied the 'affair' again in a recent episode of her podcast, "The media now is accusing me of, you know, having an affair with Donald Trump, such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump. They've taken it so far.

"And, you know, if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a, if I was a Democrat, oh my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a, uh, you know, a left-wing journalist, oh my God, They're misogynist, they're bullying a woman, they're trying to Monica Lewinsky her," she said during her podcast rant." She added, "Some of us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder."