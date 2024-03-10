Here’s How These 10 Celebrities’ Dating App Experiences Turned into Horror Stories

10 Dating App Horror Stories: Tales from the Celebrity World

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim P. Whitby(L), Matt Winkelmeyer(M), Astrid Stawiarz(R)

Dating apps have become an infamous avenue for finding love or companionship in the digital era, even for celebrities. However, not all encounters on these platforms lead to fairy tale romances. Intriguingly, some famous celebs have had their fair share of dating app horror stories that are sure to make one cringe, laugh, or gasp in disbelief. These real-life stories from famous individuals serve as a stark reminder that even celebrities encounter challenges and disappointments in their quest for love and companionship.

1. Drew Barrymore's Disappointing Match

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Drew Barrymore shared her experience of matching with someone who claimed to be an NFL player on a dating app, only to find out he was lying about his identity. She revealed, as per Yahoo! News, "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it’s very flattering... but I don’t know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger. Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew. He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams — he's a musician that thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?"

2. Shaq's Unbelievable Rejection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Shaquille O’Neal decided to give Tinder a try, but his attempt to meet someone was met with disappointment. The woman he matched with refused to believe he was the real Shaq, which led him to delete his Tinder profile. He shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “I tried to get on Tinder, but they didn’t believe it was me. When it first came out, I got on and put me and was like, ‘Hey meet me at this place.’” “I don’t know you, you’re not Shaq!” he claims women would respond to him. “I had to delete it.”

3. Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vomit' Experience

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Olivia Rodrigo described her brief stint on Raya as ‘vomit,’ suggesting her dislike for the dating app. She found the experience unpleasant and decided to prioritize her happiness and career instead. She told GQ, “I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit. Like, I could not. I'm so happy for the first time in so long, I just don't want to fuck with it, you know what I mean? I just love my girlfriends and love my job and am exactly where I've always wanted to be. Everything else is just icing on the cake.”

4. Sharon Stone's Bumble Ban

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Sharon Stone took to Twitter to express her agitation after being banned from Bumble because several users reported her account as fake. She wrote on Twitter at the time, “I went on the @bumble dating sight [sic] and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.” The dating app quickly rectified the situation, saying, "There can only be one [Queen] Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again."

5. Zac Efron's Unsuccessful Tinder Experience

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brendon Thorne

Zac Efron revealed that his attempt to use Tinder went unnoticed, as users thought his profile couldn’t be real. He expressed his skepticism about dating and shared with The Times, “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. … A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think of me. Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” he said. "They thought [my profile] was fake."

6. Camila Cabello's Brief Encounter

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

As per the reports of BuzzFeed, Camila Cabello shared her brief experience on a dating app, where she encountered someone whose intentions were not in the right place and she quickly deleted the app after that incident. She revealed, “I was on a dating app for like 24 hours, then I left. The first guy that DMed me was, like, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville. I was just like, ‘I feel weird because somebody could be using me.’ Does that make sense?”

7. Lewis Capaldi's Fake Profile Predicament

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Benge

Lewis Capaldi humorously revealed that he had been kicked off several dating apps because users thought his profile was fake. He shared the hilarious incident and asserted, "I've just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I'm fake. So, I've been kicked off Bumble, Tinder, Hinge ... I love Tinder, Tinder's great but Hinge is what I really want to get on because I feel like mid-20s, that's what people are on." Despite his popularity, he expressed a wish to find authentic connections on dating platforms.

8. Demi Lovato's Rejection from Raya

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Demi Lovato attempted to rejoin Raya after a breakup, only to have her account rejected by the dating app. She chose to take a break from dating apps altogether to self-reflect and heal. The famous songwriter also revealed, 'I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on. 'And I was like, "You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now."

9. Sam Smith's Catfish Conundrum

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow

Sam Smith recalled their experience of being kicked off Hinge after one night because the app thought they were a catfish. Later on, Hinge apologized and even offered to verify their profile to prevent future misunderstandings. The iconic singer revealed, "I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me. Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that."

10. Andy Cohen's Tinder Ban

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

The famous Watch What Happens Live host is not on Raya, which is a famous dating app for celebrities, but he revealed that he went for more common apps like Tinder. However, he faced several challenges in the online dating world. He revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “There is a gay dating app that I’m on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I’m impersonating Andy Cohen. They’re like, ‘Your photos don’t meet our guidelines,’ and I’m like, ‘It is me!'”