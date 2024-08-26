Trump and Comedian Theo Von Get Candid About Drugs, Alcohol, and Much More in Bizarre Podcast

In an attempt to reach out to younger voters, former president Donald Trump has been engaging with famous influencers. He was recently interviewed for This Past Weekend podcast by comedian, Theo Von. Barron Trump, a huge fan of the stand-up comedian, allegedly introduced Von to the Republican leader. During the hour-long conversation, the topic shifted to substance abuse, and the overprescription of drugs instead of politics. Von, who battled with cocaine addiction in the past, candidly talked to the GOP nominee about addiction issues.

Okay this part of the Theo Von podcast convo with Trump where they talk about alcohol addiction is genuinely moving. What's going on here? I'm a bit foreign to Theo Von's interview style but in this case at least it works.pic.twitter.com/Wx3eBKevXI — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) August 22, 2024

As per The US Sun, Von began by pointing out that Donald neither smokes nor consumes alcohol. "Never have. I had a great brother who taught me a lesson— Don't drink," Donald explained. The ex-prez further disclosed that his older brother Fred Trump often also smoked: "I tell people, 'No drugs, no drinking, no cigarettes.'" Subsequently, Von revealed that he had spent 'most of the last 10 years' fighting his own addictions. In response, Donald enquired as to which among alcohol or drugs was harder to quit. "I've heard alcohol is harder to quit than drugs if that makes sense," he added.

Theo Von telling Trump about falling off the wagon, doin’ blow and ending up racing go-karts with hookers. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/NF0wvqKala — Edison Thrustwell (@EdisonGPT) August 21, 2024

The two agreed that alcohol is 'more readily available' than drugs and has a stronger social component. Following a series of queries from the former president regarding his addiction, the comedian thereafter brought up "go-kart racing with h**kers" while being high on drugs. Then, however, they ended up discussing hard drugs. "Cocaine will turn you into a damn owl, homie— you know what I'm saying?" Von told the GOP presidential candidate. "You will be out on your own porch. You will be your own streetlamp."

Donald also asked if drugs were 'too much to handle.' The podcaster replied, "Some of the stuff started to get a real rattle in it too. I don't know where we were even getting it from, in this country." He went on to describe the experience as 'horrible' and opined that opioids pose a greater threat to public health in the country than alcohol. “I don’t know where we were even getting it from in this country, but yeah, it started to make me feel like I was a mechanic or something,” he shared.

According to HuffPost, Donald further questioned, “So the thing you go back to then is alcohol, for the most part?” “Right, yeah,” Von stated. “But what I want probably is cocaine, but I know that if I have a drink, then it will give me — it will be like, ‘Okay, well, I had a drink, then I can do this.’” Curious, Donald asked, “Is cocaine a stronger up?” to which Von replied in affirmative. “It is a miserable feeling,” Donald concluded. “But you do it anyway,” Von ended.