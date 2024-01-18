In a recent development, federal prosecutors are amplifying their efforts to dismiss Hunter Biden’s request to drop gun charges against him. Prosecutors revealed on Tuesday that they found cocaine residue on the pouch used by President Joe Biden’s son to hold his gun. This bombshell revelation further complicates Hunter’s legal battle as he faces charges related to lying about his drug use while purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The prosecutors strongly asserted that the evidence against Hunter was overwhelming and rejected his claims of being unfairly cornered for political reasons. Highlighting the incriminating nature of Hunter’s own statements about his drug use in his 2021 memoir, prosecutors revealed the discovery of a white powdery substance on the brown leather pouch that held the gun. The substance was later identified as cocaine by an FBI chemist.

“To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” prosecutors remarked, underscoring the importance of the evidence. Hunter has maintained his plea of not guilty to charges alleging that he falsified information about his drug use in the gun purchase form in 2018. While he acknowledged struggling with crack cocaine addiction during that period, his defense argues that he did not violate the law. Hunter has claimed to have overcome his substance abuse problems and is working towards rebuilding his life.

“The charges in this case are not trumped up or because of former President Trump — they are instead a result of the defendant’s own choices and were brought despite, not because of, any outside noise made by politicians,” prosecutors remarked. As per Politico, the unraveling legal drama of Hunter includes the breakdown of a plea deal last year that could have averted the current criminal proceedings. The plea fell apart, leading to the indictment and subsequent trial. His lawyers claim that he is being “selectively charged” for political benefits, asserting that special counsel David Weiss bowed to political pressure. However, prosecutors ferociously deny these allegations, asserting that the charges are a consequence of Hunter’s actions.

“The Second Amendment, like the rest of the Constitution, ‘protects against invasions of individual rights; it is not a suicide pact. Congress’s legislative choice to prohibit individuals who are actively engaged in habitual illegal or compulsive narcotic use from possessing firearms falls firmly within longstanding historical traditions and accords with the Second Amendment.” Weiss shared as per USA Today.

The legal troubles coincide with ongoing attempts by congressional Republicans to link Hunter's business dealings to his father, President Biden. An impeachment inquiry has been initiated by Republicans, alleging influence-peddling between the father and son. Meanwhile, efforts to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress have been temporarily halted as negotiations with his attorneys continue.

