Twenty-two years after the deadly terror strike of 9/11, The United States of America still trembles at the effects of the Twin Towers crashing. Among those reactions, one stands out as particularly unusual. On that day, then-businessman Donald Trump called into the TV station WWOR to discuss the devastating terrorist attacks, but he took an unexpected detour into his real estate ventures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Stormi Daniels Said She Got "Bullied" by Donald Trump's Goon and Was Threatened to Leave Trump Alone

Amid a nation reeling from the destruction of the World Trade Center and the loss of nearly 3,000 lives, Trump's remarks were eccentric, to say the least. He began by making a factually incorrect claim about one of his properties, 40 Wall Street. According to INDEPENDENT, Trump stated, "Well, it was an amazing phone call. I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And it was actually – before the World Trade Center – was the tallest. And then when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest." His claim was swiftly debunked by multiple fact-checkers, as 40 Wall Street had never held that distinction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

However, Trump's fixation on his property's height was just the beginning of a peculiar interview that became a stormy affair. He further expressed his disappointment in the closure of the New York Stock Exchange due to the incident of terrorism on the fateful day. His remarks seemed oddly detached from the profound national mourning and crisis that unfolded that day. Trump shared that he witnessed the deadly attack on the towers from the Trump Tower window, which gave a clear view of the ordeal of the World Trade Center back then. He described seeing a massive explosion, his disbelief, and the absence of the iconic Twin Towers from his view. This initial reaction was in line with what one would expect from anyone witnessing such a catastrophic event.

Never forget that Donald Trump's initial reaction to 9/11 was to boast that after the towers fell he suddenly owned the tallest building in downtown Manhattan.



A sick man! pic.twitter.com/7yqB1OIGUI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Once Thanked His Whole Family Except Wife Melania in Speech After Arraignment

Things took a wild turn as he shifted his focus to personal matters, including the height of his building and the closure of the stock exchange after the black day. These subsequent comments highlighted the insensitivity posed by the former president per reports. In the wake of this unusual interview, many questioned Trump's priorities at a time of national crisis. Some argued that his comments reflected a tendency to prioritize self-promotion and his business interests, even in moments of profound tragedy.

Also Read: Donald Trump's "Cheeky Compliment" to French President Emmanuel Macron's Wife Was Caught on Camera

Trump's remarks were unconventional as he went on to talk about the historic moment of the country's worst suffering. As the states commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11, it is to be noted that the occasion is about remembering the innocent lives lost. Trump's statements, however, remain quirky as always grappling with controversy as he remembered the darkest day of the country.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’s' Joy Behar Mocks Former Trump Official’s Kids; Co-host Alyssa Farah Smirks At The Comment

Donald Trump Emerges as the Popular Choice for 2024 Presidential Election Against Joe Biden