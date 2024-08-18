When ‘The View’ Censored Robert De Niro Several Times During His Trump Tirade: “I Think of Hitler”

Since the beginning of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Robert De Niro has been his major critic. Trump, who never shies away from a public feud, has also responded to De Niro's remarks. He branded De Niro as "brain damaged" and a "total loser." The clash reached new heights earlier this May when De Niro appeared on The View and slammed Trump. His fiery rant was so intense that he had to be censored four times, as reported by Decider.

"I don't understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn't take the people seriously. I think of Hitler [and] Mussolini," De Niro said. He added, "Who does not think that this guy is going to do exactly what he says he's going to do? He's done it already." Discussing MAGA supporters, he opined, “And then what? We’re gonna sit around and say what, I told you so? It’s gonna happen. If he gets elected, it’s gonna change this country—for everybody. They might think it’s gonna make their life better or they just wanna [screw] with the rest of the country.”

Bringing up one of his previous comments, De Niro explained, “When I said I wanted to punch him in the face, it’s because of what he said to a bystander at one of his rallies, [that] he wants to punch them in the face. You don’t talk that way to people. What kind of person does that?” “I see what a hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing he is. He’s vicious,” he added, as reported by The Daily Beast. Encouraged by the loud applause, he continued, “It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country—to [screw] with us, so his slogan should be [screw] America—I want to [screw America]."

His slurs were censored. When the audio returned, the audience was cheering for the actor. “He’s not even conceding it now. Imagine if he did actually win the election. It’s over. We’re gonna have such civil strife. All the things he says — because everybody’s now onto him where he projects what he’s saying — it’s what he wants and what he envisions the world to be, which is chaos and craziness. Total craziness,” De Niro asserted.

Trump too once blasted the actor on his Truth Social account. "Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there," he penned. Not just Trump, several celebrities including Alex Jones criticized De Niro for his comments on The View, as reported by Newsweek. Jones took to his X account and wrote, "Everything De Niro says Trump is doing the Democratic Party is [sic] openly doing to the American people. This guy is beyond pathetic and poses a clear and present danger to our Republic!"