When 'Superfan' Jennifer Lawrence Had to Rank Kardashians on Live TV: "I Can't Do This"

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall or Kylie? When Jennifer Lawrence was asked to rank her favorite Kardashian, the talented actress was left speechless. In a throwback interview from 2018, the Oscar-winner star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the host put her on the spot.

In a game of 'Plead the Fifth,' host Cohen asked the self-professed Kardashian fan, "Rank the Kardashians from favorite to least favorite." Since J-Law had already used her plead the fifth option, she was compelled to choose most to least favorite from her favorite Kardashian clan, per PEOPLE.

The 33-year-old began listing the sisters, "Kendall, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney," saying the two elder ones are interchangeable. "Oh god, I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice." She pleaded, "Please don't do this." But since Lawrence had no choice, she finally said, "Kris is at the top. The rest, I guess, they're at the bottom."

Lawrence is among the biggest fans of the clan and their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. She once interviewed the SKIMS mogul as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live in November 2018. There, the Red Sparrow star admitted her "obsession" with them. "I have been obsessed with our first guest and her family for over a decade in a very, very healthy way," she confessed.

In fact, she once streamed on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her favorites in a "dream-come-true" moment. In a subplot, where Khloe and Scott Disick are making a painting, Disick calls 'momager' Kris on FaceTime, but Lawrence appears on the other side in a surprised cameo.

The 33-year-old actress has had an unexpected journey from being a fan [of the Kardashians] to a friend, to the extent that Mama Jenner considers Lawrence "one of my kids." In an interview with Access Hollywood in 2022, the 68-year-old gushed about the Hunger Games star and their relationship.

Momager praised, "She's beautiful. She's such a good friend, and I'm so proud of her." She reiterated, "I really am. She's like one of my kids. I'm so blessed to have her in my life, and she's so happy [right now]," per US Weekly. Apparently, Lawrence first met the Kardashian matriarch on her birthday.

The media personality recalled on Steve On Watch, "She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan." She told the host, "And somebody from her team called me up and said, 'Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like, you'll be the surprise.' When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited, and we've had this little texting friendship from then on."

Apparently, Lawrence has been a loyal fan of the reality show ever since it first debuted on E! IN 2007. "The Kardashians are more comforting to me, I think," the Silver Linings Playbook star explained. "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally."