When Pete Davidson Ditched a Comedy Gig 'Last Minute' Leaving Friend Matt Rife Hanging

Pete Davidson allegedly ditched a New York comedy gig hours before he was supposed to take the stage. The former Saturday Night Live star signed up with his friend and fellow comedian Matt Rife as his surprise warm-up act on the first three-night stand at the legendary Radio City Music Hall.

According to the Radio City insider, the 30-year-old backed out two hours before, and Rife, who performed for six sold-out shows during his three-night stint at the New York City venue, was left looking for a substitute, per Page Six. The 28-year-old comedian and his team worked out John Campanelli before the curtains went up. Rife, a young comedian who graduated from small comedy clubs, is suddenly everywhere. He rose to fame after his stand-up gig in 2022 went viral on TikTok, garnering over 40 million hits and 5 million likes, and even earned a nod of approval from Jimmy Fallon, per Complex. But, the overnight fame didn't earn him an effortless spot in the stand-up space.

While he was juggling between MTV variety shows and small roles in sitcoms like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Netflix happened. In November 2023, the streaming media company found him suitable for a series called Matt Rife: Natural Selection because he was an internet favorite, particularly among females. A project with Netflix sounds like a recipe for a successful career, right? In Rife's case, it horribly failed. The stage was set for him to conquer, but when the comedian opened his act, he cracked a joke on domestic violence. And boom! He was thrown from the pedestal to the floor in seconds. Consequently, one mistake almost ended his career.

For this reason, this NY act, which Davidson ditched, was crucial for him as this was one of his career's biggest gigs so far. Rife certainly didn't expect this to be the start of his act. However, Campanelli, who has toured with Rife before, appeared on Comedy Central and performed at iconic NYC venues, eventually came to his rescue. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Davidson has canceled his show at the last moment. Last year, he was scheduled for a performance on December 22 and December 23 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. But a few hours before, the ticket holders received an e-mail about a possible cancellation and promised a full refund within thirty days.

Lately, Davidson has been in the news for his rehab stint after seeking treatment for substance abuse. He allegedly took ketamine regularly for four years before checking into rehab. "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he told PEOPLE."I got that post-rehab glow. The seventh time's the charm."

The outlet reported in June 2023 that Davidson checked himself into a rehabilitation center to seek help for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. A source revealed, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."