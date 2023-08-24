Donald Trump's Attitude Has Reportedly Changed Due to the Georgia Case: "The Arrogance is Gone"

A judge in the Georgia criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he has been accused of conspiring to change the state's 2020 election results, has issued a bond of $200,000. This decision was revealed in a court filing on Monday, just four days before the deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in Georgia. Trump's legal team stated on Monday that they are in the final stages of arranging his surrender, which is expected to happen later this week, as reported by CNBC.

In Willis' extensive indictment, Trump and his co-defendants are charged with conspiring to overturn President Joe Biden's valid electoral college win in Georgia as part of a larger endeavor to overturn the outcome of the national election. As reported by Page Six, the recent 41-count indictment is apparently affecting the typically composed politician and businessman. According to an insider, Trump is displaying signs that the recent Georgia indictment is taking a toll on him. Apart from a shift in Trump's demeanor, the source also said that "he’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone. It feels like it’s all setting [in] for him now."

Trump is facing a total of 13 charges in Georgia, which encompass offenses such as racketeering, criminal conspiracy, and submitting false documents. These charges mark the second instance of legal action related to election interference against Trump, and in this year alone, he has been indicted in four different criminal cases.

In the Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Scott McAfee has established a bond of $80,000 for the racketeering charge, while the remaining 12 counts each carry bond amounts of $10,000, as indicated in the court filing. As per the insider, behind closed doors, Trump is “nervous” because “there are so many defendants, he believes that a bunch of them are going to make deals and flip on him.”

As reported by CNN, the grand jury has given its approval for charges against Trump under Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) laws. These charges allege that Trump was involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at trying to reverse the election outcome. “Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia.

Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states," the indictment states.

