When Paris Hilton’s ‘Awkward’ Runway Walk for Thierry Mugler Invited Mockery

Paris Hilton was at the receiving end of onlookers after her runway walk back in 2023. The 43-year-old style icon, graced the runway for famed designer Thierry Mugler in a departure from her signature Barbie aesthetic, choosing instead a sleek all-black ensemble. While her outfit was striking, it was her distinctive runway walk that truly captured people's attention.

Hilton made a striking appearance for Mugler, donning a head-to-toe black ensemble complete with matching heels and a handbag. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, and she opted for minimal makeup, except for bold eyeliner. Walking the runway for Mugler, Hilton debuted their Spiral Curve bag. The singer strutted with her shoulders back, wearing a black, long-sleeved mini dress with exaggerated shoulders and a corset. One Twitter user drew comparisons to influencer Paige Neimann, known for resembling Ariana Grande, who also had a memorable moment on the runway during the Creators Inc. x Bossi fashion show at New York Fashion Week per Parade.

Hilton's runway walk at Paris Fashion Week sparked a variety of reactions. Some people pointed out the contrast between professional models and celebrities who walk on the runway. User @maddy.havapoo commented, "Why didn’t anyone ever teach her how to walk? She walks with too much knee bend, and she leans back. So awkward." While another user @_moody.boy_ wrote, "The body Is bodying but the walk Is giving nothing..." However, despite the mixed reactions, many fans were quick to overlook the unconventional walk and instead complimented Hilton's well-toned legs. Hilton, on the other hand, remained unperturbed by comments. "Dream come true walking the runway for @MuglerOfficial tonight at #PFW 💃🏼 So iconic!🤩 Love you @Cadwallader!😍So proud to be a part of your big night!🥰 Congratulations on another epic collection," she shared on Instagram, along with behind-the-scenes shots.

In the previous year, the Simple Life alum had walked in Versace's Milan Fashion Week show, showcasing a more natural, modelesque walk. It's possible this time she was simply embracing the character for the goth-inspired outfit. Meanwhile, in her personal life, recently Hilton delighted fans by finally introducing her daughter, London, to the world after much anticipation. Initially sharing only a glimpse of her baby's head in December 2023, fans were eager to see more of Hilton, along with her adorable one-year-old son Phoenix.

The mother of two captioned the carousel saying, "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖."