Kendall Jenner walked in the recent Maison Schiaparelli runway show in Paris, France sporting a haute couture ensemble and hairstyle inspired by the 1960s. The Hulu star wore a sparkling red strapless dress that hugged her lean body. Her nude sky-high stiletto pumps, which the show's stylist had arranged added length to her already long legs. The supermodel's appearance looked distinct and striking thanks to the unique bouffant hairdo. Kendall shared some of the show's greatest moments and behind-the-scenes on her Instagram with the caption, "!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight love you @danielroseberry you legend" with a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall's younger sister, was in the crowd supporting her. The multibillionaire beauty entrepreneur hailed Kendall by describing the fashion moment as "insane" while sharing the haute occasion on her Instagram story. As per the US Sun, Kendall's recent admission that she doesn't feel like a Kardashian confused her followers.

The KUWTK alum had a lot to say when she was interviewed privately by The Wall Street Journal, "Obviously I understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters. It’s just weird to me…" The Hulu star added, "Because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion." Kendall also shared, "I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live. "But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not."

However, her shocking remarks regarding where she fit within her famous family divided fans. "She isn’t a Kardashian," one fan stated, as a second fan added, "I would believe her if she didn’t reap all the Kardashian benefits like being a model... being on the show, Met Gala and private jets..." A third fan said, "Everyone in the family has a different personality and at the end of the day she lives the Kardashian lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Kendall recently revealed that she has evolved from being a "baby" at the start of her modeling career. Sharing exclusively with EOnline she said, "I was such a kid. I think I was 17 or 18, and we were in like a warehouse-y situation in Brooklyn." She continued, "I think back to those photos and I just am like, I'm such a baby from then 'til now. But it's always enjoyable. I love it."

In 2011, The Kardashians star made the switch from reality TV to modeling, participating in a Sherri Hill runway show at the age of just 15. In just five years, she was seen walking in high-end fashion shows for brands like Givenchy and Marc Jacobs, among others. Talking about her work with brands Kendall had gushed, "The vibe is always really, really good," she said. "High energy. I love the pace that they work at. It's the pace that is conducive for me and we kind of bang it out. And it keeps the energy alive."

