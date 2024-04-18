Critics Slam Trump Allies as ‘Cult With Strange, Creepy People’ for Calling Trump a ‘Style Icon'

The internet slammed former president Donald Trump's supporters after a longtime ally and former official in the Trump administration, Stephen Miller, called Trump a 'style icon.' Miller expressed his anger about a New York Times story about President Joe Biden's "dapper" attire during a Fox News appearance on April 16. Miller, a key White House policy advisor under Trump who was the primary author of some of the administration's most aggressive anti-immigrant policies, nearly roared in Trump's admiration.

“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” Miller said before shouting out, “Donald Trump’s a style icon!” He added, “He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the 10 next years trying to dress like Donald Trump.”

Miller: The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Donald Trump is a style icon. He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the next 10 years trying to dress like him pic.twitter.com/ZpQs9ZnuWG — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024

Although Melania Trump was formerly a model, her husband is not necessarily recognized for his fashion sense. He frequently sports bib-like ties and baggy clothes, almost two sizes big.

Miller may be right, but none of those fashion options are now in vogue. Actually, among Trump's supporters, the red trucker hat is the only aspect of his wardrobe that has gained popularity, and not for the right reasons.

After Acyn, editor of the Meidas Touch Network posted the clip online, many of Trump's detractors posted some style advice for Miller and other Trump backers on X, formerly Twitter. "This is a very bizarre cult with some really strange, creepy people," Ron Filipkowski, founder of the MTN, mocked Trump and his followers on X. Many users slammed Trump's fashion sense, primarily the length of his ties.

A user took to X, saying, "Yeah, man. Who can forget that decade when American men all wore ties down to their crotches and held them together with Scotch tape? And the pancake makeup craze? Good times." A user slammed on X, "A 10-foot-long tie isn’t a fashion statement, it’s a punchline."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alastair Grant

"He's worn the same suit for 50 years. Had the same hairstyle for 60+ years. Such a fashionable guy," another user slammed on X. Another user slammed Trump's supporters saying on X, "They’re all trying to out-fluffer each other and it’s just so f**king weird." Calling Miller a 'propaganda minister,' a user slammed both Trump and Miller, saying on X, "Now, the minister of propaganda, @StephenM, has really gone too far . . . Trump is a "style icon." When your suit can house a family of four, you're not ready for a GQ photo shoot, and you're sure as hell, not a 'style icon.'"

If you can listen to this without laughing out loud:

A. You have no sense of humor

b. You have no sense of fashion

3. You're in a cult https://t.co/49kt2SisT0 — Nancy Lowell: Military Mom, Lover of Democracy. (@NancyLowell) April 17, 2024

Trump has always been made fun of for his wardrobe choices. In 2019, for example, he received backlash for showing up to a significant event at Buckingham Palace wearing a poorly fitting suit.

Trump wears his clothes roughly two sizes too big, according to Ezra Lizio-Katzen, the owner of a menswear business in Washington, D.C., who told The Washington Post in 2019.