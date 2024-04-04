Trump Calls Immigrants ‘Animals’ Again, the Internet Asks ‘What Kind of Animal Would Melania Be?'

Donald Trump’s recent speech in Michigan, where he referred to immigrants as 'animals' and 'not human,' has sparked debate and criticism on social media platforms. The former President’s choice of words, echoing past inflammatory rhetoric, has once again polarized public opinion. During his speech, Trump, surrounded by law enforcement officers, delved into criminal cases involving suspects in the country illegally, painting a serious picture of violence and chaos if he were not to win the upcoming election.

He specifically mentioned cases like that of Laken Riley, a nursing student allegedly murdered by an immigrant from Venezuela, using such incidents to justify his harsh characterization of certain immigrants. He said, "The Democrats say, 'Please don't call them animals. They're humans.' I said, 'No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals,'" as reported by Reuters.

However, Trump's comments drew swift condemnation online, with netizens slamming his language and pointing out the contradiction in his own life. One user humorously remarked, “Trump called immigrants “animals” again today, what kind of animal would Melania be? Just asking for a friend.” Another added, “He's married to an immigrant. Hmmmm I'm confused.” A third added, “Trump doesn’t give speeches. He tells long fake stories that provide an alternate reality in which he’s the hero and allow his audience to conflate themselves with him as he pretends to vanquish imaginary enemies like “Sleepy Joe” “Crooked Hillary” “the Deep State” & ‘Fake News.’”

This is not the first time former President Trump lashed out at undocumented immigrants. During a White House meeting in 2018, he exclaimed, “We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — we’re stopping a lot of them. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

As per The New York Times, back then, he faced backlash for such comments from the governor of California, who slammed Trump and asserted, “Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime, and lying about the laws of California. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth-largest economy in the world, are not impressed.”

Criticism of Trump's comments extends beyond the online sphere. These comments, often made in the context of immigration policy discussions, have consistently drawn backlash for their divisive and dehumanizing nature. Trump's rhetoric on immigration has been a central theme of his political platform, with a focus on border security and combating illegal immigration. However, his language has been criticized for fueling xenophobia and animosity towards immigrant communities.

In response to the recent controversy, Trump's supporters have defended his comments, citing concerns about crime rates among undocumented immigrants and the need for stronger immigration enforcement measures. However, critics argue that Trump's language contributes to a hostile environment for immigrants and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.