When Olympic Gold Medalist Called Out Trump After Capitol Riots: "Embarrassed But Not Surprised"

Simone Biles, Olympics gold medalist and a national level gymnast had once called out the former President Donald Trump in a cryptic post back in 2021. The athlete tweeted, "Embarrassed but not surprised disgusted but not surprised sad but not surprised angry but not surprised speechless but not surprised." The tweet came after the Capitol riots incident which saw many protestors barging the official administrative building as repoted by People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Naomi Baker

Later the sportsperson also acknowledged Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's tweet where he urged that every celebrity holds a social responsibility. "Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth. We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation," Jefferson tweeted. Users came in with their varying opinions. @CJ07370 wrote, "Stick to football. Everybody is going to move on from you in a few years so what does it matter." While @Tilford shared his thought saying, "Funny thing is many college and pro athletes are more educated and understand more about the economy, politics, and society in general than the people who are condemning them.. Use your platform and speak up!! "

Biles reposted the tweet writing, "As well as any other athletes !!!!!!!!!!!" Several cheered for the courageous tweet by Biles while few called her biased in her opinion. @virgo62 wrote, "Young woman you just verbalize what I have been feeling." While user @Masada714 called Biles prejudiced, "congrats on being a brain washed fool. When the left does it, it's a peaceful protest but the right do it and it's considered wrong. it is stupid nonsense like this that makes things divided. btw, I don't align with either party cause our govt has been corrupt for a long time," they wrote.

Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth. We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation. — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) January 6, 2021

Biles' remarks came months after NBA star LeBron James lambasted Fox News host, Laura Ingragam who had asked the sportsperson to keep their political opinions to themselves as reported by NBC Los Angeles. The capitol rioters breached the security and tried rushing into the Senate chambers. Several celebrities also joined the badwagon detesting the January 6 event and deeming it a catstrophic event for the democratic country.

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

The other personality who came forward to condemn the event was Dwyane Wade. Sharing an image of pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Wade commented, "Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this???" Chiming in to the concern San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman also tweeted, "Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight....sad day. There are certain things my brain could never imagine .... and one of them is black ppl storming a government building and taking things without deadly consequences. But that’s just my brain."

Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight....sad day — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 6, 2021

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons also notably wrote, "I guess breaking in the capital and destroying government property because someone didn’t get elected in office is more acceptable than taking a knee for injustices in our country."