When Olivia Wilde Said, “I Despise Donald Trump With All My Guts”

Former President Donald Trump, despite being endorsed by some high-profile Hollywood stars, often gets slammed by many others in Tinsel Town over his ideologies. One such critic is Olivia Wilde, who has voiced against Trump several times. In 2017, the actress and model took to Instagram to condemn one of his rallies.

As reported by She Knows, she shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned the same, “Hi good morning I despise Donald Trump with all my guts, and his speech last night only confirmed what a pathetic, petulant, dishonest pig he is, and you may now proceed to tell me why I’m an old, ugly, wretched communist and I will give precisely zero f-cks. Happy Humpday.” In the comment section, netizens praised her for her direct criticism. One user wrote, "I knew I loved you for a reason. Lol, you're awesome! This comes from a Canadian who hates Trump since his stupid ass show, lol." Another user penned, "I return to this post from time to time because I like how she went straight to the point."

However, several others were against Wilde's views. One Instagram user commented, "Olivia Wilde may or may not agree with Trump, but spewing hateful comments probably isn't very productive." Back, in 2016, she also made headlines for taking a jab at the Republican leader in a tweet announcing that she was expecting a baby girl. She shared a Hillary Clinton video that condemned Trump’s derogatory remarks about women. Supporting Clinton, she penned, "As someone about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump."

On another occasion, Wilde was criticized for not supporting the billionaire business mogul. However, getting back at the Trump supporters, she said, "Okay Trump lovers, I will do as you suggest and go back to where I came from...which happens to be New York City so I am just going to chill. Thanks!" At an exclusive screening of Robert De Niro’s short film, Ellis, the actress again lambasted the former President. The film, which presented a heartbreaking portrayal of immigrant struggles, prompted her to remark, “It made me think of the current refugee crisis."

As reported by Page Six, Wilde added, "[America] was a beacon of hope for so many…yet some in this country have developed this xenophobia that totally conflicts with what we are based on. The fact that we can have someone running for president who openly projects that xenophobia is really sickening, particularly when you look at a film like this and remember our roots." While Trump might win over some new voters, Wilde's stance on him remains the same. Despite his efforts, Trump has struggled to secure support from many celebrities.