Internet Discovers Unseen Picture of JD Vance Wearing 'Strange' Communist T-Shirt: "He's Over Now"

Conservative JD Vance has been a favorite of trolls ever since Donald Trump announced him as his running mate for the upcoming November elections. Critics often roast him online for his past remarks on the ex-president. However, recently, another photo of him went viral on X, formerly Twitter. In the picture, Vance is wearing a t-shirt depicting the USSR flag sparking mixed reactions from social media.

JD Vance in a Soviet communist T-Shirt pic.twitter.com/WM9Hnp9RKL — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) July 28, 2024

The OG account, @golub, posted the snap of Vance on July 28, 2024, with a caption, "JD Vance in a Soviet communist T-Shirt," where the Marine veteran posed wearing a shirt featuring a Soviet hammer and sickle alongside his folks who were seemingly dressed as some wrestlers. The post amassed over 350K views and different opinions from supporters and critics alike.

A Vance fan, @Buoyant_Bear, wrote, "The difference is he's clearly wearing it at a Halloween party/ironically." @Ickypik echoed, "Looks a lot like a bunch of kids dressed up for a wrestling event as fans?" Meanwhile, this X user, @CEDtalks85, clarified, "That's a pro wrestling legend, Nikita Koloff's shirt. Are you that goofy?" @Lex_Jurgen agreed and explained, "Yeah, he's dressed up a Nikolai Volkoff, who was a professional wrestling character who wasn't even Russian, he was a Croatian-American from Maryland."

Yeah, he's dressed up a Nikolai Volkoff, who was a professional wrestling character who wasn't even Russian, he was a Croatian-American from Maryland. But I'm guessing you knew all this already. pic.twitter.com/AzDwlKdszK — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) July 28, 2024

However, @AnEternalEnigma refused to accept the excuse of Vance's fans and argued, "Nikolai Volkoff was never in WCW and certainly had nothing to do with the nWo. He hadn't been relevant in pro wrestling for ages by 1997. Not buying it." @maplefritos slammed Vance, "What a strange choice to roll around as a filthy commie when everyone else is dressed as a wrestler." @pileat_thracia added, "Oh man, you really exposed him as a commie. He's over now!"

You people sure are scared of him lol. Y'all can't keep his name out of your mouths. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustyShack411) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, others didn't take sides and only saw it as a creative expression for Halloween, like @BethBridges, who justified, "On Halloween, you're supposed to dress up like the scariest thing you can imagine." @OldManHop praised Vance, "That's the scariest costume anyone could wear on Halloween and I applaud him for his creativity." @DavidmjKorn saw eye-to-eye, "I'm not a huge fan of JD Vance, but if I were to guess....it's called Halloween."

The US senator from Ohio has been previously dragged for his comments on the country run by 'childless cat ladies.' Back in 2021, in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the then-Senate complained how the United States is being run by Democrats and "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," as per NPR.

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump’s running mate JD Vance for his comments about women without children:



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I… pic.twitter.com/ULC6ro7Nl4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

After he was slammed by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kesha, the Hillbilly Elegy author argued his words have been misconstrued to fit the political agenda by his rivals. Additionally, his videos of calling Trump "America's Hitler" and "cultural heroin" became viral which he later backpedaled from and justified that his opinions have now changed.

J.D. Vance once called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler”

pic.twitter.com/zVUmz1pwI8 — Complex (@Complex) July 15, 2024

Vance, a potential VP of the United States if Trump gets re-elected in November, is currently promoting the MAGA campaign.