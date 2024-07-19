When MSNBC Host Questioned Melania's Stand on Donald's Immigration Policy: "But You're an Immigrant?"

Throughout his political career, Donald Trump has been infamous for his offensive and aggressive personality, making remarks that often sound mean and hurtful. However, despite all the controversies, his "silent supporter" and wife Melania Trump remained silent, neither supporting nor defending her husband. But, one time, in an interview, she excused Trump's statement on immigrants.

Melania, who is a migrant herself, sat down with MSNBC's host Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe for a one-on-one from her gold penthouse in 2016. Despite her absence from her husband's campaign trails, she stood by him "100%." She was then asked to comment on Trump's claim that the Mexican government sends rapists and murderers across the United States border.

"I don't feel that he insulted the Mexicans," defended the Slovenian. He said the 'illegal immigrants.' He didn't talk about everybody. He talked about 'illegal immigrants.' And after [a] few weeks, like after two weeks, giving him a hard time and bashing him in the media, they turned around, They said, 'You know what? He's right. He's right [about] what he's talking about.' And he opened [a] conversation that nobody did."

Brzezinski then pointed out that Melania is also an immigrant from Slovenia, "But you are an immigrant. Do you ever think he's gone too far?" The former First Lady defended herself and her husband in one statement, "I follow the law. I follow the law the way it's supposed to be. I never thought to stay here without papers. I had a visa, I traveled every few months back to the country to Slovenia to stamp the visa."

She further explained, "I came back, I applied for the green card, I applied for the citizenship later on after many years of green card. So I went by [the] system, I went by the law. And you should do that, you should not just say let me stay here and whatever happens, happens."

The former FLOTUS' immigrant status has been under media scrutiny. Although she maintained that she crossed the US border legally, claiming, she first came to America on a short-term visa which didn't essentially authorize her to work in the country as a model. Based on her account, she came to New York in 1996, but her nude photoshoot showed her to be in the States in 1995, echoing a biography published by Slovenian journalists, as per Politico.

After Politico published its article, Melania issued an official statement clarifying her immigrant status on X, formerly Twitter, which read, "Let me set the record straight: I have at all times been in full compliance with the immigration laws of this country. Period. Any allegation to the contrary is simply untrue. In July 2006, I proudly became a US citizen."

The former president and Melania first met in 1998 after meeting at a party thrown by their mutual friend Paolo Zampolli. Before becoming Trump, she was (Melania) Knauss who was a model from Slovenia. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2005 and have a son named Barron Trump.