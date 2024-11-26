Ex-Trump Aide Slammed for Gushing Over Melania's Fluency in Five Languages: "No Evidence She's..."

The internet buzzed with a heated discussion about Melania Trump's linguistic abilities. It was after a former Trump staffer, Monica Crowley, discussed a long-standing claim regarding the First Lady and her fluency in five languages. The claim came back into public discourse after Twitter account, @DecodingFoxNews, shared a video clip of Crowley's appearance on The Ingraham Angle. There, she stated, "Mrs. Trump looks absolutely beautiful in anything. She is highly accomplished; she is fluent in five languages, and yet they always have to try to find something to bludgeon her because, by extension, they are trying to hit her husband, of course."

Melania Trump giving a speech. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

Crowley's statement immediately sparked a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter). @DecodingFoxNews posted the video with the caption, "Monica Crowley on Melania Trump - There's no evidence that Melania is fluent in five languages. Melania also lied about her educational background, she plagiarized a speech, and there were questions about her immigration status when she came to the U.S. She was also NEVER a supermodel."

Monica Crowley on Melania Trump - There's no evidence that Melania is fluent in five languages. Melania also lied about her educational background, she plagiarized a speech, there's questions about her immigration status when she came to the U.S.. She was also NEVER a super model pic.twitter.com/qamURm6Wkm — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 25, 2024

@Decker67697807 expressed, "When it became known that Jackie Kennedy was fluent in several languages, there were numerous opportunities for her to speak to foreign leaders to help her husband in diplomacy. We have seen none of that with Melania." @ArthurCasey514 stated, "I remember when she went to France with Trump to commemorate D-Day and visited a children’s hospital. She claims French is one of the five languages she can speak. Extent of her French was “Bonjour” and “Je m’appelle Melania”, mostly she spoke English."

Fluent in five languages....and yet we got "Be Best" after her staffers and team begged her to add "the" to her initiative. — Max S. Gordon (@maxgordon19) April 27, 2024

@Dan95820624 questioned the specific languages she can speak: "Slovenian, English. Maybe Russian? Specifically which other languages?" @not_florida shared, "I've heard her speak with Mrs Macron (whose English is quite good). They start with a "bonjour" and quickly veer into English. There's no way Melania speaks fluent French." @thriftyneedle suggested a possible motive behind the claim, "If Fox Entertainment is bringing up Melania, they're just trying to distract from the bad days of her husband." @john37221 offered a scathing critique when he said, "Melania is certainly the least accomplished first lady this century."

Everyone who wants to list her accomplishments always starts with "she's fluent in five languages."

She was the so-called First Lady for four years, she traveled around the world under close press scrutiny. And there is absolutely no evidence that she is fluent in any language. — Masked Mark 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈⚾️🍕🟧🥥 (@CemeteryGuide) April 26, 2024

However, some supporters of the First Lady tweeted some kinds in her defense. For instance, @realGigiJ said, "You are a professional fact checker? How do you know she doesn’t speak 5 languages? I am a stupid ignorant and I speak fluently 3 languages …I bet you money that she does speak 5 languages and I also believe that you don’t speak anything else besides English. Ordering Margheritas doesn’t count as proficiency in Spanish."

It still remains unclear whether the former First Lady had the linguistic skills claimed by Crowley and others. Trump has claimed to speak English, Italian, French, German, and her native Slovenian. There appears to be very little concrete evidence to support her proficiency in all five languages. Videos of her interactions with foreign dignitaries and leaders often show her relying on translators or speaking in English. As per Newsweek, she has only been seen speaking basic greetings in other languages.

