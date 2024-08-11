When Kristen Stewart Criticized Donald Trump's Obession With Her, “He’s Such a Little Baby"

Former president Donald Trump has a way of expressing his displeasure over various individuals, political opponents, and social issues on social media. In 2012, the then-business tycoon went on a bizarre rant targeting Twilight franchise stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. He criticized Stewart on various occasions and advised her co-star to end their romantic relationship, "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!" he wrote in one tweet.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

As per Maria Claire, in 2017, the Charlie's Angels actress was quizzed about Trump's past obsession while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Uhhhh...I don't know," she said. "I tried to [talk to him about it]. He didn't respond. I did it publicly and he didn't publicly respond. I was kinda disappointed. I don't know, man. We're all different, that's okay. Celebrate the differences, you know, whatever," she candidly responded.

Decades later, Stewart slammed Trump for the controversial tweets in an exclusive 2024 cover story for Rolling Stone,“Of course, he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering,” Stewart said. “What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?” she noted. “He’s such a little baby,” she added. “F—k you, bitch!”

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

As per The Wrap, Trump famously tweeted eleven times about Pattinson and Stewart's breakup, pleading with the Batman star not to patch up after pictures from tabloids showcased the Underwater actress kissing Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman.

kristen stewart's SNL monologue where she reads tweets donald trump wrote about her. "i'm like so gay dude". iconic. pic.twitter.com/qlkAHuQ1o9 — pop culture (@gagasyuyi) June 1, 2024

In 2017, Stewart revealed her sexual orientation while appearing on SNL in order to snub Trump's tweets, “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” she said during her monologue. “The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so ok,” she added. “And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

In addition, Stewart confessed that her decision to openly come out as queer during her "SNL" moment was life-defining, she called it a "very shoot-from-the-hip moment." She got engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer in 2021.

Kristen Stewart on Donald Trump: "He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f---ing crazy." pic.twitter.com/NhcJAM64gM — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2017

In an interview with Variety, she mocked the Republican leader's obsession saying, “He was mad at me a couple years ago! He was really obsessed with me a couple of years ago, which was f--king crazy, like what? I can’t even understand it.” “Hey, buddy, what’s up?” she said, while looking at the camera, before stating, “He’s probably gonna tweet about this.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Kovac

Stewart later told Entertainment Weekly, that she was glad to 'come out' on the popular night show, “Oh, it was so fun,” Stewart said. “If they would have me, I’d go back every year.” She added. “I’ve been talking about it for a really long time! I’ve lived pretty openly.” She confessed, “In that moment, to make it normal and cool and completely unashamed? It felt really cool.”