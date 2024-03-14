The Internet Lauds Stephen Colbert for His Funny Late-Night Monologue Aimed at Trump’s Speech Gaffes

In a recent monologue, Stephen Colbert dedicated his entire segment to discussing the latest news surrounding Donald Trump, who has been at the center of attention lately. While Colbert did mention the Supreme Court ruling that affirmed Trump's eligibility for state presidential ballots, he went further to explore what he sees as Trump's declining mental state, which has become increasingly apparent in his public appearances. This observation was highlighted by The Wrap, which reported on Colbert airing a clip where Trump notably struggled to pronounce the word "refrigerator" during a rally in North Carolina.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes

Trump said, “We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will re-feh-ur ah [sic]." Colbert then said, "Not entirely sure what’s going on there. But apparently, he can’t even say the word Russia without climaxing." Colbert proceeded to share another moment from the same speech, during which Trump made a noteworthy statement. He said, “Can we be energy independent? Can we be energy dominant again? Oh, yes. Oh yes and quickly, says President Trump. Oh, yes. Oh, yes. And quickly.” To this, Colbert said, "Is he giving his speech or reading a book to toddlers?"

He added, "Oh, yes. Oh, yes,’ said President Trump with golden hair and a mushy rump. All the words that I can manage because of all of my brain damage." Additionally, OK! Magazine reported that the former president's blunder occurred amidst speculation about his mental faculties waning with age. Meanwhile, Colbert continued his comedic analysis by showcasing another clip in which Trump grappled with pronouncing Venezuela. Trump said, “In Venezuela. The you ge cee [sic] Maduro. Venezuera, uh, uh, unbelievable [sic].”

Also worth noting Trump cannot pronounce anonymous, origins, Namibia, Venezuela and a ton of his other “best words,” but if you go to his social media tweets and posts, you’ll find a pile of words he can’t spell, definitions he doesn’t understand and abhorrent syntax. — geddonmikie (@geddonmikie) February 9, 2024

Upon hearing this, Colbert added, “Yes, the nation of Venezuereunbelievable, located just north of Whereaguay and Perwho? Trump’s speeches weren’t all demented word slurry. He also did the completely normal thing of describing a graph that no one can see.” Following this, Colbert played another clip of Trump. He stated, “Within two years, we were so far above Saudi Arabia and Russia, which were number one and two. You have to see the chart." Then, Trump also imitated a visual representation. He said, “They’re like this. And we’re like.” Colbert then highlighted Trump's attempt to describe a graph during his speech. He said, "Oh, I know that one."

Colbert Says Trump ‘Can’t Even Say the Word Russia Without Climaxing’ After Speech Flubs | Video https://t.co/mRyEPu38Tb — DruAnotherRN🇺🇸 🗽🌊🌪️NoPACsNoExcuses (@DrusillaRN) March 5, 2024

In a playful imitation of Trump's signature sound effects, Colbert comically began saying the 'Star Wars' fanfare. He then proceeded to recount several other peculiar incidents from recent Trump rallies. Colbert wrapped up his monologue by discussing the recent reports of widespread drug use at the White House during Trump's administration. Viewers wasted no time in sharing their reactions to Colbert's monologue in the comments. One user said, "The writers hit gold with this episode. So many lolz and our political views don't match. Funny is funny. Bravo." Another one added, "This is simply the best. Good job Stephen!! I will forever be a faithful viewer."