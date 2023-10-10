The game must go on. Pop star Taylor Swift was seemingly absent from Travis Kelce's Week Five matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings. While fans eagerly awaited her to show up, like always, her delightful video from a 2010 interview with BBC's The Switch resurfaced. And the Grammy winner perfectly impersonated a 'Minnesota soccer mom' expression.

The wholesome clip showed Swift, who was in her 20s, telling the show's hosts that her accent was like how the Minnesota "soccer mom" trope might sound "in her head." The Style singer flawlessly mastered a mother's impression who recalled how she nearly hit a deer while heading to pick up her son from a Soccer practice.

Convincingly, she imitated, "I was driving down the road the other day, and I was in my van … this dang deer just jumped out in front of my van, and I didn't even know what was going on." Her mid-western accent was on point. "And I was just trying to pick up Timmy from soccer," she continued to be in the character.

having a bad day? here’s taylor swift as a minnesota soccer mom pic.twitter.com/ppccnIIJVP — ً (@LWTSUNFLWER) December 20, 2020

"And I didn't ask for that deer to go out in the middle of the road. If I hit the deer, then I got that on my mind all day, and I gotta clean off my car," she hilariously concluded her 'Minnesota' act. The people behind the camera, interviewers and friends, cheered on her performance.

The decade-old clip didn't just coincidentally find its way back on the internet. Her rumored boyfriend, Kelce's team, Kansas City Chief, had a face-off with Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn, reported Page Six. She was a regular sight at the footballer's last two games. However, this time, she skipped.

Although it's unclear why the All Too Well singer didn't show up to cheer for Kelce, her absence was felt by everyone. The singer is also not resuming her Eras Tour soon. The American player hurt his ankle during the first half of the game, but he returned and conquered. The Kansas Chief team beat the Vikings by 27-20.

In other news, the Love Story singer skipped Kelce's low-key birthday celebrations on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Although the chatter around their romance has been for a long time, the pop star solidified those rumors after she was spotted in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

The singer made another appearance at the Kansas City Chief's game, adding fuel to the fire. However, this time, her group of friends accompanied the Enchanted singer, Hollywood A-listers like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and her new BFF Sophie Turner.

People from Hollywood and the Football industry sent their good wishes and love to the pair. Mamma Kelce and the 34-year-old gush over Swift and in one of the episodes of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, his friends and family have "nothing but good things to say" about them.

