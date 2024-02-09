Stephen Colbert Rips Apart Donald Trump's 'Hitler' Strategy and How It 'Backfired' in New Monologue

Stephen Colbert found joy in the latest polls indicating President Joe Biden's substantial lead over former President Donald Trump. Colbert also provided an amusing explanation for Biden's surge, breaking the trend of previous months where polls often depicted Biden lagging behind Trump, albeit in close competition. The audience in Colbert's studio expressed their enthusiasm with cheers when he shared the recent Quinnipiac poll, as noted by HuffPost. Colbert said, “I don’t know just how Joe did it. But political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler.”

Colbert observed that a significant factor behind Biden's positive poll numbers is the support from women, prompting him to playfully say that the "Ladies love cool Joe," drawing inspiration from the rap legend LL Cool J. Colbert said, “They say history repeats itself. Well, you can say that again because we’re nine months out from the presidential election and like we’re watching a rerun of 2020,” as reported by The Wrap. He added, “The Chiefs playing the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Unless something crazy happens, it’s Trump v. Biden. And Trump’s been leading a lot of polls but today in a new Quinnipiac poll Biden has leaped out to lead Trump 50-44.”

Taking his monologue further, Colbert said, “Thank God, some good news in an otherwise depressing reality. This is just like finding some punch in a turd bowl. I don’t know just how Joe did it. But political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still, while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler.” He further added, “Okay, now no surprise, the credit really goes to women voters. Biden leads among women by a margin of 58 to 36%. That’s right. The ladies love cool Joe.” At this point, Colbert pulled out a set of aviator shades and effortlessly transitioned into his impersonation of Biden.

Trump has faced criticism for repeatedly asserting that immigrants are poisoning the blood of America, a narrative reminiscent of rhetoric spread by the Nazi leader. In December of the previous year, as reported by NBC News, former President Trump defended his controversial comments, stating that he was unaware of the language's historical association with Hitler. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was asked whether he used the phrase 'poisoning the blood' in the same manner Hitler used it. To this, he said, "No, and I never knew that Hitler said it, either by the way."

The real estate mogul further added, "And I never read 'Mein Kampf.' They said I read 'Mein Kampf.' These are people that are disinformation, horrible people that we’re dealing with. I never read 'Mein Kampf.'" During the conversation with Hewitt, Trump constantly used the term, explaining it as a way of expressing that a specific group of people is causing harm to the country, reminiscent of how Hitler used the phrase about Jews. Although Trump claimed to have never read Hitler's manifesto or other writings, a previous report mentioned that his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, disclosed his obsession with an anthology containing the Nazi dictator's speeches stored in a cabinet near his bed, as per Vanity Fair.