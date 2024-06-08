Joe Biden Calls Man 'Lying Dog-Faced' on Camera After He Requests Autograph: "Trump's Better Than You"

President Joe Biden was recently seen having an awkward exchange with one of his supporters; the video of their argument has gone viral on X. In the short clip, Biden can be seen calling the unknown voter a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" while reluctantly autographing the man's baseballs. When Biden initially ignored his voter after he had crossed him, the man called out at the President, asking him to autograph his baseballs. In addition to branding him a liar, Biden charged him with using eBay to profit from the sports memorabilia.

HOLY SH*T!



Biden mocks his supporter for being poor and calls him a "lying dog faced pony soldier" for wanting him to sign his two baseballs.



Biden, the compassionate pResident! pic.twitter.com/T66iSj7dUC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 7, 2024

The clip started with the man saying - "Sir, I voted for you." Biden asks, "Really?" To which he replies, "You can't sign with my name on it?" Biden then says, "You are lying." The man then replies, "I'm not. I swear. I swear my name is on it. But I'm poor anyway. Yeah, I am." He adds, "One is mine and one of them when I'm poor, you know." Biden then states, "And one you are going to sell on eBay?" The man continues, "No, later, you know. I'm poor. What do you want me to do?" Biden then calls him out, "You are a lying dog-faced pony soldier." The man continues to argue, "I'm not. I told you. One of them is mine and one of them I'm going to sell later." He then requests, "You can't do two? Biden responds: "No." The man then says, "I thought you cared about people. Even Trump signs two of them. Trump is nicer than you, man. Wow. No, I'm just saying, really." Biden's security responds at this point, "No, you're going to leave." The man remarks, "I'm leaving now, but don't touch me. Just don't touch me."

Netizens reacted to the viral moment, @PerrodinNathan praised former President Donald Trump saying: "Trump literally signed hat after hat for police officers and told them to sell it on eBay and that they would "get a lotta money." Then gave them the pin he signed them with." @_BruceBane added: "Biden is a grifter… he should’ve called him out on it." @Darla_Monte pointed out: "Why did he care so much about the guy selling one of the balls? Because he wouldn’t get a cut?"

Trump literally signed hat after hat for police officers and told them to sell it on ebay and that they would "get alotta money." Then gave them the pin he signed them with. — Nate Kent 𝕏 (@PerrodinNathan) June 7, 2024

@Bananawind777 tweeted: "That’s how they feel about all of us He’s very aggressive." @vasiliki789 stated: "That's rich coming from this arrogant man who has been ripping taxpaying U S citizens for over 50 years." @texasjim7 called out: "The real Biden. This just proves that all he cares about is staying in power no matter the cost to America." @wolfbyte1966 reasoned: "I've never been a Biden fan, but this exchange is funny and he is probably right about the guy wanting the baseball signed. The "lying dog face pony soldier" is an old saying that was used in humor in the past."

I've never been a Biden fan, but this exchange is funny and he is probably right about the guy wanting the baseball signed. The "lying dog face pony soldier" is an old saying that was used in humor in the past. — Wolfbyte1966 🇺🇸 (@wolfbyte1966) June 7, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

As per NBC News, Biden has previously called out another voter with the same phrase during an event in 2020. A female voter inquired during a New Hampshire event, "How do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?" The then Vice President Biden responded with have you "ever been to a caucus" before.

After a New Hampshire voter asks @JoeBiden why they should trust he can turn his campaign around, he asks if she’s ever been to a caucus before; when she says yes, Biden snaps: "No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

When she indicated that she had, Biden corrected her, saying, "No, you haven't. You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier." The remark alludes to a previous statement made by Biden, which he said was taken from a John Wayne film. The origin of which is still unknown.