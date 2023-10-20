Here's Why White House Apologized For This Glaring National Security Blunder With Joe Biden's Photos

In a glaring national security crisis, the White House was forced to take down a picture of President Joe Biden that showed the unblurred faces of U.S. special forces during his recent visit to Israel. The image, initially posted on the official White House Instagram page, portrayed President Biden shaking hands with these elite troops, probably compromising their real identities and security.

The existence of a small group of U.S. special forces in Israel had already been affirmed, as they were suggesting strategies for potentially rescuing numerous hostages, including Americans, held by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Calls Himself “The One Who Could Beat President Biden” While Criticizing Donald Trump

However, Department of Defense regulations announced that their identities should remain undercover in all officially released pictures, be it during training or deployment. This debacle revealed their faces, a significant breach of protocol, and a potential risk to their safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

The picture, which showcased these special forces personnel as unshaven, bearded, and wearing camouflage with American flags on their arms, accumulated a bunch of likes and comments on the White House's official Instagram page before it was removed. The caption of the now-deleted post read: "In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks." The White House later released an apology for the mistake.

A White House spokesperson asserted, "As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused." As per the Daily Mail reports Republicans quickly started criticizing this significant blunder, with GOP Representative Diana Harshbarger claiming it as "gross incompetence." The incident raised questions about national security and operational security protocols within the White House.

Also Read: President Joe Biden Mocks His Critic Jim Jordan’s Failed House Speaker Bids: “I Ache for Him”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Drew Angerer

The Pentagon confirmed that these special forces personnel were in Israel to facilitate planning and intelligence assistance for hostage recovery operations. Another Pentagon official commented, "There are personnel on the ground as part of a larger assistance package in support. And that includes military personnel advising and consulting on hostage recovery efforts."

Also Read: Will Hurd Labels Biden 'Worst Border Security President' Ahead of Northern Border Tour

In reference to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the White House revealed that there is a "small handful" of U.S. citizens among the more than one hundred and fifty hostages. Although the country is proactively working to locate them, there are no solid plans to deploy U.S. troops to indulge in the war between Israel and Hamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

This controversial issue echoed a very similar issue that took place during former President Donald Trump’s tenure. In 2018, Trump's aides published a video on social media revealing the faces of an elite team of Navy SEALs deployed to Iraq. Also, another video was posted on Trump's Twitter feed that showed an unblurred video of the president shaking hands with these Navy SEALs, who were fully geared up and equipped with special night vision goggles.

The White House's apology notwithstanding, this security breach has ignited speculations about the safety and operational security of elite troops operating abroad. It emphasizes the significance of adhering to established protocols and regulations designed to protect the identities of these special forces and ensure their safety while carrying out critical missions.

More from Inquisitr

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Joe Biden After 2024 Re-Election Bid Announcement, Calls Him 'Grandpa'

Lindsey Graham Criticizes Donald Trump for ‘Hezbollah Is Smart’ Remark, Applauds Joe Biden’s Stance