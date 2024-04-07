When Kim Kardashian Snuck Kris Jenner for One Last Emotional Meeting With Robert Kardashian

Cici Bussey, the first cousin of Robert Kardashian, has been a pillar of support and confidante for the well-known reality family for many years. When Khloé Kardashian interviewed Bussey for a family video "time capsule" in the November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she shared an intriguing incident with the viewers. As per People, Kim Kardashian arranged for her parents to have "one last emotional" meeting, Bussey disclosed. According to Bussey, Kris Jenner had to rely on her oldest daughter to bid her late ex-husband Kardashian Sr. farewell as he lay on his deathbed. "Kim snuck her in," Cici revealed. "They said their goodbyes, I think they professed their love and she said, 'You're the love of my life,' and he said the same thing. And he died." "It was fabulous and amazing until it wasn’t, and that’s the truth," she added. "It was magical until it wasn’t, and that one day it ended."

Bussey further stated that their maternal grandma Helen advised her not to talk to Jenner during the ongoing ugly divorce with Kardashian Sr. "The lesson is family first," she explained. "When your mom and dad were getting a divorce, the phone would ring, [it was] Helen calling me, [saying] 'What's she doing? You've got to fix it!' She thought I could fix it!" "And your dad got mad at me because your grandma said nobody can talk to [Kris], and I said I can't do that because then I wouldn't be able to talk to Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, and Rob, so I was outed," she went on. "And nobody talked to me. Your dad didn't talk to me and he was furious at me till he died, and that’s my biggest regret."

Following Khloé's insistence that there would be "no way he's mad" at Cici and that he would be proud of her instead, Bussey restated, "I went up against the Kardashians and I wasn't supposed to." "One day during this time, your grandmother Helen went over to the house and said to Kris, 'Come outside,'" she recalled. "She's screaming [saying to Kris], 'I worked so hard my whole life, you have ruined our family. The Kardashian castle has crumbled!'"

Bussey also revealed that their maternal grandma was eventually proud of Jenner, "I remember when she married [Caitlyn Jenner], they were in People Magazine, and there was Helen [yelling], 'Look she's made People! She's in People!" she recalled. "She carried that People Magazine around as if it was her child, and that was when she was not even supposed to like her."

"She was so proud of her, she's so proud that she rose and survived and didn’t crumble," she added. "The castle crumbled, your mom didn't crumble. She was proud!" Jenner and Kardashian Sr. were wed from July 1978 until their divorce was completed in March 1991. Together, they shared four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr.