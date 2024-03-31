When Kim Kardashian Disclosed Ex Kanye West's Ambition to 'Quit Everything' and Become Her 'Stylist'

Once in the debut episodes of her Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared an intriguing revelation about her ex-husband Kanye West's career aspirations. Over lunch with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, Kim disclosed West wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

When Kim revealed this to everyone, Khloé, 39, teased, "I think he should do a little music, a little Adidas designing, and then he can do that on the side." Kim said, "Kanye has always dressed me, he's always styled me." "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he'll send me so many reference pictures. So that's always really been our thing," she went on. The SKIMS mogul said that there is "a side of me that wants total independence too."

The show revolves around Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé along with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The show basically follows their individual journeys, family drama and their professional life. Similar to the first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the drama on The Kardashians that week revolved around Kim's sex tape. Later in the episode, Kim spotted something odd in one of the games on her son Saint's iPad, age 8, as per People.

Kim's reaction when she noticed that Saint about to see her Sex tape 😱😱😱😭😭😭 I would be scared pic.twitter.com/4LP69WI4a8 — Mrskillmonger 🥂❤️ (@Mrskillmonger1) April 16, 2022

Kim remarked, "There was a picture of my cry-face." "And then I looked at it and it said something super inappropriate like 'Kim's new sex tape.'" (The 2003 sex tape, which was recorded when Kim was dating rapper Ray J, was made public in 2007 and caused the reality star to face years of scandal.) Later, Kim spoke with her attorney over the phone about the supposed discovery of a new, uncut video from the original tape. Then, when she and 46-year-old West were talking about the possible scandal, she started crying.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from West, ending their nearly seven-year marriage. The former couple's children are North, who is 10 years old, Chicago, who is 6 years old, Psalm, who is 4 and a half years old, and Saint. She told West, "Over my dead body is this s--- going to happen to me again" "I just want it gone. This is not going to f--- with me." Kim claimed in a confessional that West had given her some assurance. "He was like 'Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are,'" Kim stated. Kim and Pete Davidson first started dating reportedly in November 2021, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster not long after Kim made her debut hosting Saturday Night Live and landed a kiss with Davidson during a skit, as per The Mirror.