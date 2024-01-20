In 2011 Jim Carrey surprised fans by confessing his affection for Emma Stone, “Emma, I just wanted to let you know that I think you’re all the way beautiful. Not just pretty, but you know smart and kind-hearted. If I were a lot younger I would marry you and we would have chubby little freckle-faced kids," the Mask actor gushed in a home video posted on his 'Jim Carrey Tru Life' website.

As per The Things, the Bruce Almighty actor candidly stated further, "We’d laugh all day long, go camping, play Yahtzee, tell ghost stories by the fire..." his words trailed off as he mentioned, "And the sex." Carrey then went on to discuss their age gap saying, "And every day for the rest of your life you would thank God that I was the appropriate age for you. But I'm not. I'm 49. I have lines on my face. Sometimes a little gray in my beard... Anyway, I just wanted you to know how I felt. I think you are pretty special, and I wish you continued success and artistic fulfillment. Most of all, I wish you love and contentment." Many of the fans found the confessional video creepy and criticized the Liar Liar actor.

However, Stone laughed off the whole 'love letter' video vibes during an interview with The Vulture Magazine back then, calling Carrey a "wonderful person" She said, “Noooo, I was so flattered I can’t even tell you. Honest!” the PoorThings actress further shared. “I was really flattered, I really was! It was actually the weirdest thing: Right before that video came out, we were at the MTV Movie Awards. Jason Sudeikis hosted—I’ve known him since I was 18, we were in The Rocker together—and we were all staying at the same hotel … There was like five of us, and we just went on this tangent of talking nice behind Jim Carrey’s back. Jason was talking about how great [Carrey] was when he went to Saturday Night Live and how he was just like a comedic genius. Everyone was kind of weighing in, like ‘He’s the best. He’s amazing.’"

Later on, Carrey explained the reason behind posting the footage on social media. He addressed followers on Twitter (X) and informed them that it was being done from a lighthearted perspective. He wrote, "Yes my msg to Emma Stone was a comedy routine and the funniest part is that everything I said is true. People often ask me if I'm being funny or serious. The answer is Yes."

The awkward slapstick confessional did not lead to any romance between the famed actors. Stone is married to comedian David Lawrence McCary, the couple welcomed their daughter in 2021. Conversely, Carrey has been married twice: he first married Melissa Womer in 1987 - 1995, and then he married Lauren Holly for a year (1996-1997).

