When Jamie Foxx Perfectly Imitated Ex-President Trump Leaving Fellow Podcasters in Splits

Who could have predicted Jamie Foxx would be a master impersonator? Back in 2022, the actor and singer perfectly transformed into former US President Donald Trump alongside Snoop Dogg. Apparently, his performance was so spot-on that it cracked everyone during a sit-down with the Rap Radar podcast in August 2022.

The stars, Foxx and Snoop Dogg were promoting their new Netflix vampire hunter flick Day Shift when the now-56-year-old rapper broke into his act, in Trump's voice, "There's a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O...." referring to Death Row co-founder Michael 'Harry O' Harris, whom the Republican candidate pardoned from prison. "He's a great person. He couldn't vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D-O-double-G, great person."

Fellow podcasters, including Snoop Dogg, broke into a hysterical laugh when host Brian 'B.Dot' Miller continued the gag, and asked Foxx, "Trump, do you love Death Row Records?" He continued,

I love Death Row, I love Death…' Scuse me. 'Scuse me, 'scuse me! Fake news. I love Death Row." Miller asked him to name his favorite record, to which Foxx (aka Trump) gave the most Trumpian response, "All of them. All of the Death Row Records."

Netizens were equally thrilled by Foxx's hilarious act and left comments under the post. For instance, @TyronMcDaniel, declared, "Legendary…" Another X, formerly Twitter user, @KushthruBlm, added, "That was hilarious." @gerrithale1 echoed, "That is just too funny." @Varsuuk was in awe of Foxx's talent, "This is seriously the best I have heard. The comedy is in what Jamie says because the accent is not a 'goof,' it's an actual impersonation. Wow." @hellorudy77 agreed, "Truly… tremendous."

If there was no video, I'd be 100% convinced that was Trump's actual voice. pic.twitter.com/Vj6jQ7XCiM — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) August 25, 2022

More voices hailed Foxx's brilliance, like @IamHarmony, who praised, "It's unbelievable. It's the best impression of Trump EVER... and he does it so effortlessly. What a talented man he is." @Poetreecian reminded people he previously blew people's minds with his other convincing acts, "Man's done the best impressions of Jay Z, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, and a few others I can't remember. And he nailed them perfectly well…"

The singer/comedian has previously imitated Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise during The Graham Norton Show in April 2014. He appeared on the show with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone where he did a convincing act of the Hollywood superstar. Additionally, he turned into the controversial rapper Kanye West in a conversation with UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience in July 2018.

During the show, he impersonated many other celebs like Pharrell, Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, Robert Downey Jr., and the like but his imitation of West won the most praise. He explained that he met the Yeezy founder when he collaborated with him on the song Slow Jamz from the album The College Dropout released in 2004.