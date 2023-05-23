Mike Tyson Accidentally Revealed That Jamie Foxx Had a Stroke

The Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who was set to play the part of retired heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a forthcoming biopic, suffered a medical crisis in April that made both fans and his loved ones extremely concerned. There have been speculations regarding the health of the actor since then. Recently the former boxer Mike Tyson reacted to Foxx's health. Tyson was a guest on Patrick Bet-David's Valuetainment podcast, where he accidentally revealed crucial information about Jamie Foxx's critical medical condition.

According to Brobible, when host Patrick Bet-David questioned Tyson if he was observing “what’s going on with Jamie Foxx,” Tyson replied, “He’s not feeling well.” Bet-David then commented, “There’s something going on with him," to which Tyson responded, “Yeah, they said stroke.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Francois Nel

In the moments after giving away the information, Tyson attempted to retract his statement but it was too late. He attempted to play it off and swiftly move on, adding, “I have no idea what happened to him.” Subsequently in the podcast, after being pushed a little bit, Tyson said, “Hey listen, if we don’t know by now they don’t want us to. You know, man, come on, stop.

Foxx and his family have battled tenaciously to maintain his health situation a total mystery and his daughter, Corinne Foxx has even criticized the media for speculating about his circumstances. But apparently, the method has been ravaged by Mike Tyson in just a miniature soundbite.

Jamie Foxx has a tight relationship with Tyson, and Foxx was given a blessing by Iron Mike to portray him in a biopic movie. However, Foxx was on the set of the Netflix comedy Back in Action in Atlanta, which is said to be produced by Tyson and Foxx alongside Antoine Fuqua, and Martin Scorsese, when he fell ill. Tyson went on to say that the prospect of Foxx still recreating his character in the biopic was strong, but that he didn’t know what the future held. “It’s a strong possibility I don’t know what’s gonna happen now but it’s a strong possibility. Because Jamie is closer to my age so in order to make him do they were going to do what they did with Benjamin Button,” he said.

According to Fox News, Jamie Foxx's family was witnessed exiting a medical facility in the Chicago region almost a month after the Oscar winner had a mysterious health fright. His eldest daughter, Corrine Foxx, 29, was seen sporting a black long-sleeve T-shirt with jeans while strolling in the Windy City. The Foxx family sighting arrives amid information the Ray actor is "recuperating" after he was reportedly hospitalized in Atlanta for an unknown illness. The Spiderman star finally broke his silence on May 3 as he thanked fans for their love and support after his medical health scare on social media. Foxx opted for a text-only picture and did not incorporate a picture of himself on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he noted.