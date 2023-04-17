Jamie Foxx's Hospitalization Throws Producers Into Disarray With Only Eight Days Left to Film the Climax

Jamie Foxx's recent hospitalization during the filming of Back to Action has left its production team in a state of pandemonium as there are only eight days left to wrap up filming for his new movie alongside Cameron Diaz.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

The White House Down actor not only broke the news of working on a new Netflix film but also surprised fans with the news of working alongside Cameron Diaz, who is making her return to the big screen after being dormant for almost a decade. The announcement was released via a call recording of him, Diaz and Tom Brady on Twitter last year.

Following his announcement, filming commenced, and reports by People suggest that both Foxx, Diaz and Netflix's production crew were spotted filming scenes in London, atop a snowy mountain, and speeding away on a speedboat. The plot however still remains under wraps but, according to sources, it's the "perfect film" for Diaz to make her return to the big screen after taking a break from her acting career to "raise her daughter Raddix."

According to reports by Style Caster, Foxx was filming for the Netflix movie in Atlanta when he had to be rushed to the hospital right at a crucial point in their filming schedule on April 12. Earlier, his daughter, Corinne Foxx issued a statement from her Instagram account revealing an inkling of the reason her father was suddenly hospitalized. According to the post, her father experienced a "medical complication" but luckily, due to "quick action and great care" he's on the road to recovery. She proceeded to thank everyone for their prayers and love and requested privacy on behalf of her family during this time.

According to multiple reports by Daily Mail, the actor is recovering quite quickly from the condition he was in. At one point he was unable to even communicate, and this is good news, mentions a source. Foxx's medical history and what caused him to have a medical complication are being kept on the down low, with no one except his doctors and the actor's family having that information in confidence. Although the actor seems to be recovering well from his "complication," officials are still unsure as to when he'll be back to filming the climax of the film.

Prior to Foxx being hospitalized, there was plenty of drama on set that became a nightmare to Diaz who is making a comeback after a 9-year hiatus from acting. Sources revealed that the Django Unchained actor sacked four of his crew members and his own driver during the production of this film. There were many "issues on set" which lead to "meltdowns" while filming and reportedly made Cameron Diaz reconsider her decision to go back to acting.

Fans were thrilled at the announcement of her return to the big screen after she appeared in hit movies such as The Holiday, Charlie's Angles, In Her Shoes, Last Vegas, and many other blockbuster hits. The Mask actress also voiced 'Fiona,' a princess-turned-ogre in the Shrek franchise. Diaz appeared alongside Foxx in Will Gluck's version of the musical Annie, and their new film will certainly be quite the reunion.