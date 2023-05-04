Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds Get Embroiled in a Bidding War to Buy Ottawa Senators

In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds are engaged in a bidding war against each other to buy the NHL's Ottawa Senators franchise, reports People.

The feud was sparked after the rapper took to Instagram and confirmed his involvement in the bid to buy out the hockey club alongside business mogul, Neko Sparks. Snoop Dogg sported a classic vintage NHL emblem sweatshirt that had the jersey numbers of a few players embedded around the emblem. He accessorized his look with a pair of classic shades and a chain.

The Young, Wild & Free rapper captioned the post with the words "Boss Moves." Fans were thrilled to have Snoop on board and welcomed him with positivity in the comments of the announcement on Instagram. "Welcome to Ontario, we need you!" and "Epic! Ottawa needs this!" were a few of the many comments fans dropped in the rapper's comment section.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Prior to announcing his bidding on the team, he had reportedly mentioned in another Instagram post his desire to be included in the ownership along with Sparks. "I want to bring Hockey back to our community," the 51-year-old had captioned the post, in all caps, post his involvement with the Sparks investment group, which has several people of color, including Sparks himself, working under its wing.

However, the Drop It Like Its Hot singer isn't the only one vying to be a part of the experience. In a surprising move, The Remington Group in association with Ryan Reynolds also wants in on the deal. They want to be a part of the ownership deal with the Ottawa Senators and are reportedly being considered as front liners for the sale. This accounts for a probable bidding war between Reynolds and Snoop.

The Proposal actor is progressing rather well after his recently purchased football club, Wrexham FC. He purchased the football team with his friend, actor Rob McElhenney back in 2021. The success of this investment may be one of the reasons why he is considered ownership of another sports club. Snoop, however, although a great investor and businessman, hasn't owned a sports franchise. Earlier in 2005 he began a minor league - Snoop Youth Football League - that became the platform for acclaimed athletes such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and John Ross, both great NFL stars.

The Ottawa Senators first joined the league in 1992 as an expansion team for the NHL. Since then, they've never won the Stanley Cup and made a single appearance in the league finals in 2007. This year, unfortunately, they missed the Cup playoffs by coming in with the 6th worst record out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference. This underdog team is set to create history and is suspected to be sold for over $1 billion, making it the largest NHL team sale according to reports.