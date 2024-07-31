When J.D. Vance Accused Joe Biden of Trying to Kill MAGA Voters With Fentanyl

Senator J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's pick for running mate in the 2024 presidential election, has consistently criticized President Joe Biden. On the campaign trail recently, Vance also expanded his critique to include Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, back in 2022, the Ohio Republican Senate candidate stirred controversy by alleging that the deaths of MAGA supporters from fentanyl seemed intentional and he held President Biden accountable. As reported by HuffPost, Vance made these remarks during an interview with Jim Hoft.

"If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better than to target them and their kids with this deadly fentanyl?" Vance said during the interview. He insisted that drug traffickers entering the U.S. from Mexico were deliberately left unchecked to target and kill right-wing Republican voters. "It's really a border crisis that has gone all over the country. It's not just the southern border states that are affected by it. It's everybody, and that it does look intentional," he added, as reported by Newsweek.

Vance says Biden is trying to kill MAGA voters: “If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better to target them and their kids with this fentanyl .. It does look intentional. It’s like Biden wants to punish people who didn’t vote for him.” pic.twitter.com/5Yoh0CA44z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2022

He continued, "It's like Joe Biden wants to punish the people who didn't vote for him, and opening up the floodgates to the border is one way to do it." Earlier that year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection noted a sharp rise in the amount of fentanyl and cocaine confiscated by their officers in 2021. “Most notably [there was] a 1,066% increase in fentanyl and a 98% increase in cocaine seized,” the CBP said. Several critics on Twitter slammed the claims made by Vance. One X user questioned, "So maga voters are all drug addicts?"

So maga voters are all drug addicts? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 30, 2022

Another one claimed, "So Biden is killing them with Fentanyl? lol. Odd, just had a neighbor arrested and charged with conspiracy for bringing fentanyl here. He's a trump supporter." A third person said, "So this is what they will be running with to scare voters with from now until 2024? Every day the level of insanity in right-wing politics becomes more extreme and dangerous." Another person chimed in and said, "I don't think I've ever seen the statistics on the political affiliation of those who have overdosed on Fentanyl. The people who make $ from the trade don't care who their customers are. Also, Fentanyl has been on the streets for longer than Biden has been POTUS."

So Biden is killing them with Fentanyl? lol. Odd, just had a neighbor arrested and charged with conspiracy for bringing fentanyl here. He's a trump supporter. — 💙 Blue Dot 💙 (@PatriotGames2) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, despite his past criticisms of former President Trump, Vance has joined him as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 election. Back in 2016, Vance identified as a "never Trump" conservative, also calling him an idiot. In a separate incident, he even suggested that Trump could be America's version of Hitler. However, in 2022, talking about Vance, Trump said, "He's a guy that said some bad sh*t about me...but you know what? Every one of the others did also. In fact, if I went by that standard, I don't think I would have ever endorsed anyone in the country. Ultimately, I put that aside."