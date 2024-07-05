A Detailed Look at Diana’s Former Butler’s Harsh Criticisms of Harry and Meghan Over the Years

Princess Diana Butler's Dislike for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The former butler and self-proclaimed confidante of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, constantly attacks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the media. The Mirror reported he was more than simply the late royal's butler. He asserted his friendship with Diana and that he was 'the only man she ever trusted.' Even though he has been excluded from Diana's inner circle, Burrell has not refrained from criticizing the Royal Family, particularly Harry and Meghan, whom he calls 'Ginge and Whinge.' Listed below are all the instances in which he has openly attacked them.

1. According to Him Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage Will Not Last

Burell once claimed on GB News, "My belief is that this is all going to end in tears. I do believe that eventually, Harry will have served his purpose, and Meghan will move on. Because she has before, and she'll probably move on to a billionaire next time round who can support her in the lifestyle to which she's accustomed already." Burrell went so far as to say that their relationship would end within 10 years after being married. All but Harry, he says, can see this happening. He said, "Everyone else realises that this is going to end in tears, but Harry's the last person who's actually gonna know this."

2. He Predicted Meghan Markle Would Lead to ‘Ripples in the Royal Pond'

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain Burrell claimed certain members of the royal family who value tradition may find Markle's colorful history problematic. As reported by The Mirror, he said, "She is all of the things that the royal family is frightened off. She’s mixed race, she’s American, she’s a divorcee and that is everything that we have to embrace to move forward." Also, Burrell stated that Diana would have "loved" Meghan. He continued by saying, "There will be ripples in the royal pond, yes there will, and things will happen."

3. Burrell States Princess Diana Would Have Strongly Disapproved Harry’s Actions

If Princess Diana were alive today, she would be crushed by her son's decisions, says Burrell. As per Yahoo, he expressed on Lorraine, "Harry's mother always said to him, 'The price you pay for this privileged life is a life of service'. And Harry chose not to do that, he chose to turn his back on it and live a lifestyle in Hollywood. It would not have happened if she'd been here, but she would have reminded Harry of his position and she would have said to him you were born into this family, I'm proud that my sons are part of this family, and she was proud to be part of the Royal Family."

4. Burrell Claims Their Social Circle Is Becoming Smaller

As reported by The Sun, Burrell claimed, "Harry and Meghan's circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done — Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them. Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment — Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time when they got married, but there's since been a decline." Reportedly, some of Harry's closest friends approached him in his contentious book, 'Spare,' to express their displeasure with the information made public during their Oprah appearance.

5. He Predicts Harry Will Head back to the UK

In another interview with GB News, he stated that an eventual breakup is inevitable. According to Burrell, Harry may now be able to recognize his wife for who she really is. If this comes to pass, he thinks Harry will have to swallow his pride and return to the UK to make amends with his family. He added, "When it does happen, then he will return to the United Kingdom, and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms."