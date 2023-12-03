Former President Donald Trump is just about underway with his myriad legal affairs. From his ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial that’s being held in New York to his upcoming highly anticipated Classified Documents Case. Although he’s got a slew of problems to deal with, including his participation in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections, he’s got a penchant for optimism, a crucial factor to possess given the circumstances.

Nonetheless, the former President is known for being a rather skilled individual owing to his successful business empire and many other investments. That and his decorated educational background speak volumes about his intellect. However, he’s known to make some rather provocative claims about himself, which leaves room for critics to sometimes doubt his “High IQ.”

The twice-impeached former President often finds himself at the center of attention while making claims that people sometimes find hard to fathom. This especially applies to him asserting that he possesses a high level of intelligence. According to a BBC report, in 2013, Trump boasted of having an IQ that was “much higher” than former beloved Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Furthermore, he compared his “higher IQ” to comedian Jon Stewart and The Apprentice star Lord Sugar. Naturally, these claims triggered critics who expressed their thoughts on social media.

A thread on Quora prompted the question: “What exactly is Donald Trump’s IQ? Is he genius as he claims to be? Who can clarify?” This gave rise to some very thought-provoking answers from critics and political enthusiasts. A person by the username 'Robert Sterling' responded to the question in the thread by narrating an incident in the past when Trump was confronted about “comparing IQs” with Rex Tillerson as Bloomberg noted. Sterling wrote: “When Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State at the time, referred to him as a “f****** moron”, Trump challenged him to compare IQs. Tillerson accepted the challenge, and Mensa International offered to conduct the tests. Trump backed out.”

“Donald Trump graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and anthropology. Trump has a 156 IQ at the minimum, that means Trump is smarter than 99.99% of the people on planet Earth”



Trump : ... 🤡💀 pic.twitter.com/497Btk0h6N — benjy (@redfolklore) June 23, 2020

Another critic by the username ‘Bob Trent’ explained that the former President never shared records concerning his IQ scores or high school transcripts that cement his claims and allegedly “threatens anyone who might with legal action.”

Furthermore, Trent added: “He thinks a senility test shows he’s brilliant. He brags about being a “very stable genius” with “a very very large brain” and “great and unmatched wisdom.” Lastly, Trent urges readers to “think hard” about the possibility of Trump’s aforementioned claims.

He is truly a con man.

"Fordham University is confirming it received a letter from Donald Trump’s then-lawyer threatening legal action if Trump’s academic records became public." https://t.co/Bn2NnUVvyn — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 28, 2019

A final critic by the username ‘Kevin Meares’ echoed the previous critic’s claims and stated that except for the fact that Trump has an economics degree from the prestigious Wharton University as per The White House documents, “he adamantly refuses to show his transcripts”. Moreover, Meares speculates the reason for his other academic records staying hidden: “His grades were probably barely passing.”

Meares claimed that despite everything, Trump was “mediocre” rather than the genius that he claims to be. Well, the truth about his real IQ remains a mystery that many remain curious about. To date, he’s never brought up sharing the results of an authentic IQ test, nor has he shared his other educational transcripts.

