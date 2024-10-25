When Hilary Duff Responded to Aaron Carter’s Tweet Calling Her 'His Love' While She Was Still Married

After making an appearance together on the popular television program Lizzie McGuire in 2000, Aaron Carter and Hillary Duff began dating intermittently for three years. Carter acknowledged harboring lingering affections for his young love over decades later. In 2014 he expressed his feelings in a series of now-deleted tweets, the messages came right after Duff separated from her, then-husband, Mike Comrie. When quizzed about a possible reconciliation by Buzzfeed back then, Duff skillfully brushed off the claims. "I was not expecting this question. He does, I keep seeing that, that he keeps doing that. I don't know how I feel. I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously, I'm still married, and I have a baby, and we kind of just."

"Don't know each other?" the interviewer asked. Duff responded: "Yeah, don't know each other...so...yeah." The interviewer then said, "So it's just weird." Duff laughed and avoided giving a straight answer, "You said it, not me!"

Aaron Carter's now-deleted tweet about Duff in 2014. (Image Source: X| @aaroncarter)

A few days later Carter confessed about trying his whole life to win back Duff, "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her,” the singer tweeted then. “I don’t care what ANY of you think.”

Aaron Carter's now-deleted tweet about Duff in 2014. (Image Source: X| @aaroncarter)

“Don’t be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever. Like me.” he asserted in another tweet. When a fan inquired if his messages were meant for Duff he confirmed it saying, "Sure am."

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter at the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie on April 26, 2003, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Lucy Nicholson)

However, according to EOnline, Duff was hoping for a reconnection with her ex-husband, she confessed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that although she and Comrie, the father of their 2-year-old kid Luca Cruz, have "uncoupled, for now," a future reunion was still possible. "I mean, if there wasn't a chance for getting back [together], I think we would've filed for divorce," the Come Clean singer said. A quick-paced romance developed between the former Disney star and former professional hockey player after they started dating in 2007. They became engaged in February 2010 and exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in August of the same year.

The couple divorced in 2016, and Duff alleged that they were 'too young' to be in a marriage. "I'd been working since the age of 11 or 12, so making that choice at a young age seemed right for me [but] maybe it wasn't," she told Cosmopolitan in 2015. She confirmed that even though they were much in love, their marriage was failing. In 2016 she told People about regretting her decision to marry young, "I do. I was 22 when I got married. I'm now divorced, I have a 4-year-old."

She also asserted that she lacked the maturity to deal with life's changes then. Duff and artist Matthew Koma are currently married. They have three kids together: Townes, born in 2024; Mae, born in 2021; and Banks, born in 2018. Carter tragically passed away in 2022 due to an accidental drowning in his bathtub in Lancaster, California. Duff posted an emotional tribute to her 'teenage love' on X.