Candice Bergen Shared Details of Her Awkward Date With Teenage Donald Trump: 'A Douche...'

Former President Donald Trump, known for his controversial relationships and statements about women, has faced numerous accusations of harassment by multiple people; he has even been taken to court over similar allegations. Even without the various accusations made against the real estate mogul, various reports claim women often tend to not enjoy their interactions with Trump. As such, one individual who wasn't impressed by him is actor Candice Bergen, best known for her role in Murphy Brown. She revealed details about the date with the now-former president when she had just started going to the Wharton School of Business.

"I was in college, and it’s where he was going to be going to college… It was like a blind date," Bergen told Harry Connick Jr. in the interview. She mentioned that the date took place when she was 18, in her first year of college, and it left much to be desired, per EW. Calling the date a 'dud,' the actress also mentioned the dinner date did not last very long. Furthermore, she had only agreed to the date because she didn't have much else to do that evening: "It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored."

While she acknowledged that Trump was a 'nice-looking guy' back then, she described the evening as otherwise uneventful. Moreover, it seems as though Bergen's most vivid memory that night had to do with Trump's outfit, which she found... memorable. He apparently arrived in a burgundy three-piece suit and burgundy patent leather boots, with the whole ensemble matching his burgundy limousine. As per TIME, while she admitted the former president was physically attractive, she didn't hold back when describing what she thought of him: "He was a good-looking guy. And a douche."

In contrast to Bergen's indifference, Trump was reportedly quite enamored with her. As per The Hill, he described Candice as 'so beautiful' and added, "She was dating guys from Paris, France, who were 35 years old, that whole thing. I did make the move. And I must say, she had the good sense to say, ‘absolutely not.'" Moreover, despite their one-time encounter, Bergen made it clear that their shared history did not translate into political support. She backed Hillary Clinton during Trump's first presidential campaign, and recently poked fun at the GOP nominee's running mate, JD Vance, during the Emmy's for controversial comments about childless women.

But Trump is not the only well-known man in politics whom Bergen had gone out with. In 2018, she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that she had also gone on a date with ex-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. When asked to compare her experiences with Trump and Kissinger, Bergen declared the latter's as the better date.

While Bergen may have had a few interesting dates with prominent figures, she eventually found lasting love elsewhere; she was first married to French film director Louis Malle in 1985 (until his death), and the couple had a daughter named Chloe Malle. Now, she has been with her current husband Marshall Rose, for more than two decades.

This article was originally published on 10.01.23.